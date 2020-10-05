Login
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Announces Positive COVID Test

Kayleigh McEnanyDrew Angerer / Getty ImagesWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany departs after talking to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on Friday in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 5, 2020 at 8:38am
The latest on President Donald Trump’s health after his COVID-19 diagnosis and hospitalization, and new infections of close aides and others (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

This comes days after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

McEnany says in a statement that she tested positive Monday morning and is experiencing no symptoms at this time.

She spoke briefly with reporters Sunday evening, but says that no members of the White House press corps spent enough time around her to be considered close contacts.

She says she is beginning the quarantine process and “will continue working on behalf of the American People remotely.”

___

8:50 a.m.

White House officials say President Donald Trump is anxious to be released from the hospital as early as Monday.

He has spent three nights at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he’s being treated for COVID-19.

“This is an important day as the president continues to improve and is ready to get back to a normal work schedule,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News on Monday.

Meadows says the determination on whether Trump would leave the hospital won’t be made until later in the day after the president is evaluated by his medical team.

His doctors revealed on Sunday that Trump’s blood oxygen level dropped suddenly twice in recent days and that they gave him a steroid typically only recommended for the very sick.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







