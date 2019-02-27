SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

White House restricts press access as Kim, Trump meet

President Donald Trump speaks during a dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Hanoi. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 8:51am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 10:53am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The White House restricted press access Wednesday to portions of President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

Four print reporters, including one from The Associated Press, were barred from a press availability as Trump sat down for dinner with Kim, the leader of a country where there is no press freedom. That came after two of those reporters asked questions of the president during earlier events at the summit, including one query about upcoming congressional testimony from Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, that was critical of the president.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders released a statement saying that due to the “sensitive nature of the meetings we have limited the pool for dinner to a smaller group.”

The decision to bar reporters Wednesday was an abrupt change of plans. The White House had previously said that access would be granted to the usual 13-person group of reporters, known as the traveling press pool, who follow the president to every event.

AP spokeswoman Lauren Easton said the company “decries such efforts by the White House to restrict access to the president. It is critically important that any president uphold American press freedom standards, not only at home but especially while abroad.”

TRENDING: Bongino Blasts AOC over $52K Salary for Staffers: ‘She’s NOT Paying This “Living Wage,” You Are’

White House Correspondents’ Association president Olivier Knox said in a statement that the organization “strenuously objects” to the restrictions.

“This summit provides an opportunity for the American presidency to display its strength by facing vigorous questioning from a free and independent news media, not telegraph weakness by retreating behind arbitrary last-minute restrictions on coverage,” said Knox. “We call on the White House to not allow a diminution of the previously agreed-to press complement for the remainder of the summit.”

Trump has a complex relationship with the press, routinely maligning news stories, outlets and reporters he doesn’t like as “fake news,” while at the same time taking questions more frequently than some of his predecessors.

Earlier in the week, the White House press corps was ousted from its workspace at the hotel where Kim was staying after Kim apparently objected to the setup. The decision was announced by the Vietnamese government.

The entire press pool was permitted to cover the first two events that Trump and Kim held at the Metropole hotel in Hanoi on Wednesday: a formal greeting and the opening of a sit-down meeting. At the first of those events, reporters asked three questions of Trump about the negotiations. He answered all three.

At the second event with Kim, an Associated Press reporter asked Trump a question about Cohen, who was due to testify hours later in Washington. In written testimony released in advance of the appearance, the president’s former lawyer and fixer called Trump a “racist” and a “conman” and claimed Trump knew ahead of time that WikiLeaks had emails damaging to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

Trump did not answer the Cohen question, instead shaking his head and frowning. A short time later, Sanders told the press pool that no reporters would be allowed into the dinner. But after photographers said they would not cover the event without an editorial presence, one print reporter and radio reporter were allowed in.

Reporters from the three wire services and one other print reporter, however, were barred. No questions were asked of Trump at the dinner.

It wasn’t the first time that the White House has excluded specific reporters. Last year, a CNN correspondent was barred from attending an open press event because, she said, White House officials deemed her questions “inappropriate.” The White House disputed that characterization.

___

Colvin reported from Washington. Follow Lemire and Colvin on https://twitter.com/JonLemire and Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj

___

Follow all of AP’s summit coverage at https://apnews.com/Trump-KimSummit

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ukrainian court strikes down anti-corruption law
UK Labour Party suspends lawmaker over anti-Semitism remarks
Ukraine drops out of Eurovision after spat with singer
US to demolish Trump’s border wall prototypes in San Diego
The Latest: Fed to end runoff of bond holdings this year
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×