Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Whitmer Levels 'Outlandish' Accusation at Trump Hours After Foiled Kidnapping Plot Comes to Light

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Michigan, on Oct. 8, 2020.Michigan Office of the Governor via APIn a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Michigan, on Oct. 8, 2020. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 8, 2020 at 3:23pm
P Share Print

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer linked an alleged plot to kidnap her to President Donald Trump, arguing Thursday in a speech hours after arrests were announced that Trump’s words had been a “rallying cry” for extremists.

Whitmer, a Democrat, claimed the Republican president has spent the last seven months “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.”

She singled out one of Trump’s comments in the first presidential debate, when he told a far-right extremist group to “stand back and stand by.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said.

“When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

TRENDING: Undecided Focus Group Found Kamala Harris 'Abrasive and Condescending' During Debate

There’s no indication in the criminal complaint that the men arrested were inspired by Trump.

Authorities also have not publicly said whether the men were angry about Whitmer’s coronavirus orders, which sharply restricted businesses and individuals in Michigan.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sought to tie Trump to the kidnapping plot as well, pointing to the president’s tweet earlier this year to “LIBERATE MICHIGAN.”

Whitmer’s coronavirus response has faced criticism from conservatives, and the Michigan Supreme Court ruled on Friday that she no longer has constitutional authority to keep lockdown orders in place.

Do you think Whitmer's accusations hold water?

Six men were charged in federal court with conspiring to kidnap the governor in reaction to what they viewed as her “uncontrolled power,” according to a federal complaint.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Whitmer’s remarks.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” she said.

“Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Whitmer Levels 'Outlandish' Accusation at Trump Hours After Foiled Kidnapping Plot Comes to Light
FBI Exposes Plot To Kidnap Gretchen Whitmer
Dozens Arrested in Minneapolis Unrest After Floyd Cop Released on Bond
Trump Admin To Slap Devastating New Sanctions on Iran
Debates Commission Announces 2nd Debate Will Be Virtual, Trump Says No Way
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×