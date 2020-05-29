Protesters angry over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody turned out for a demonstration in Columbus that began peacefully but turned violent, with windows smashed at the Ohio Statehouse and storefronts along surrounding downtown streets.

The crowd of around 400 people entered into a standoff with Columbus police Thursday night, blocking the intersection of key streets in the Ohio capital for hours, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The demonstration began as a peaceful protest, but news outlets reported protesters began throwing objects like water bottles at officers, who responded by using tear gas on the crowd.

A scuffle between a protester and an officer broke out around 9:45 p.m., WCMH-TV reported.

Videos obtained by The Associated Press show people smashing the building’s windows.

One person briefly entered an office through a broken window but retreated before troopers within the building could catch him, said Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Craig Cvetan.

WARNING: The video below contains vulgar language and images of looting that some people may find disturbing:

WATCH: Columbus protesters targeting the Ohio Statehouse just a little bit ago. State troopers responded from inside & Columbus PD came over from the nearby street. pic.twitter.com/4P7kRNVMv5 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) May 29, 2020

Windows were boarded up early Friday and workers were placing plywood over undamaged windows out of precaution.

Protesters smashed windows at Winan’s Chocolates + Coffees + Wine a couple blocks south of the Statehouse. Franchise owners Monica and Miles Thomas estimated half the store’s chocolates were taken and three-quarters of its wine smashed or stolen.

Monica Thomas called the damage frustrating and disconnected with the reason people were protesting.

“Stealing wine has nothing to do with what’s going on,” she said.

In a Friday evening tweet before the protests turned violent Mayor Andrew Ginther asked residents to remain peaceful.

I understand why some residents are angry and taking to the streets. I have said many times that racism exists across the country, state and right here in Columbus. We are committed to addressing racism wherever we see it. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) May 29, 2020

“I understand why some residents are angry and taking to the streets. I have said many times that racism exists across the country, state and right here in Columbus. We are committed to addressing racism wherever we see it,” Ginther’s tweet said.

Earlier Thursday, video showed the crowd marching down Broad Street and blocking High Street, two downtown arteries near the statehouse.

As they marched, protesters engaged in a call-and-response chant: “Say his name,” followed by “George Floyd.”

Demonstrators also chanted, “Black lives matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

Protesters broke windows for several blocks along South High Street, including at the county courthouse and municipal court building. A DGX store, a subsidiary of Dollar General, was broken into, along with windows at offices, other restaurants and a gym.

Absolute destruction at restaurant Latitude 41 in downtown Columbus. We’re following the aftermath of protests overnight on #GoodDayColumbus pic.twitter.com/RQs92KY8uP — Ciara Lucas (@CiaraVLucas) May 29, 2020

Protesters smashed a storefront at the Einstein Bros. Bagels shop across the street from the statehouse.

WBNS-TV reported that protesters said dramatic action was necessary to gain authorities’ attention. Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin told the station that protesters’ anger at Floyd’s death is being heard.

“The people that hate bad cops more than anybody else are good cops,” the sheriff said.

Floyd, a black man, was handcuffed and pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck Monday. His death has touched off protests across the country this week, including in Minneapolis itself, where protesters torched a police precinct Thursday night.

