Winter storms wash away California drought, enlarge snowpack

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, water races down the concrete-lined channel of the swollen Los Angeles River, under the North Broadway Bridge near downtown Los Angeles, as a powerful storm drenches California. California is drenched and its mountains are piled high with snow after winter storms that were unimaginable just a few months ago. (AP Photo/John Antczak, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 2:45pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is drenched and its mountains are piled high with snow amid a still-unfolding winter of storms that was unimaginable just a few months ago.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reports Thursday that more than 87 percent of California is free of drought conditions or unusual dryness and just over 2 percent remains in the drought category.

State water resources officials say the vital Sierra Nevada snowpack is now at 153 percent of average to date.

A measurement taken Thursday at Phillips Station near Sierra-at-Tahoe found 113 inches (287 centimeters) of snow depth compared to just 13½ inches (34.2 centimeters) a year ago.

The Sierra snowpack supplies about 30 percent of California’s water when it melts in spring and summer.

Forecasters expect stormy weather to continue.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

