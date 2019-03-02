SECTIONS
Winx breaks Group One world record with win at Randwick

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to scale after riding Winx to victory in race 6 of the TAB Chipping Norton Stakes during Chipping Norton Stakes Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Australia Saturday, March 2, 2019. Seven-year-old mare Winx set a world record Saturday for Group One wins following a come-from-behind victory in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick. (Simon Bullard/AAP Photo via AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 1:09am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 1:13am
SYDNEY (AP) — Seven-year-old mare Winx set a world record Saturday for Group One wins following a come-from-behind victory in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick.

It was Winx’s 23rd Group One victory and 31st consecutive win since May 2015, although she was forced to work hard to overhaul chief rival Happy Clapper, who had set the early pace and at one stage led by six lengths.

Winx won for the fourth straight time in the Chipping Norton Stakes.

The Hugh Bowman-ridden Winx won by more than a length from Happy Clapper. The previous record for Group One wins was held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.

“The pace was very solid throughout, as you could all see, and we had to make our own way into the race,” Bowman said. “But she is an amazing horse.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

