Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Wisconsin County Announces Results of Recount After Uncovering Hundreds of Ballots

Election workers begin the recount of ballots from the Nov. 3 election on Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Scott Olson / Getty ImagesElection workers begin the recount of ballots from the Nov. 3 election on Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Scott Olson / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 27, 2020 at 5:35pm
P Share Print

Milwaukee County completed its recount of presidential ballots on Friday, finding only small changes in vote totals for one of the two Wisconsin counties recounting ballots, but President Donald Trump’s attorneys appear ready for a legal challenge seeking to toss tens of thousands of ballots.

Joe Biden’s lead increased by 132 votes after county election officials recounted over 450,000 votes.

Biden, a Democrat, won the state by nearly 20,600 votes, and his margin in Milwaukee and Dane counties was about 2 to 1.

Trump paid to have a recount in both those counties, which have large numbers of Democrat voters.

As of Friday morning, Trump had gained 68 votes over Biden in Dane County, but election officials there do not expect to finish until Sunday.

TRENDING: PA Judge Makes Major Decision That Halts Vote Certification

The Milwaukee County vote totals increased for both candidates after election officials found several hundred ballots earlier this week. Claire Woodall-Vogg, the chief election official for the City of Milwaukee, said the ballots were not initially counted due to “human error.”

“I promised this would be a transparent and fair process, and it was,” Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson said.

Trump’s campaign appears to be preparing a court challenge, but his window to sue is narrow.

The deadline to certify the vote is Tuesday. Certification is done by the Democratic chair of the Wisconsin Election Commission, which is bipartisan.

Should President Trump challenge these results in court?

The Wisconsin Voters Alliance, a conservative group, has already filed a lawsuit against election officials, seeking to block certification of the results. It echoes many of the arguments Trump is expected to make.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ attorneys filed a response to the lawsuit on Friday, calling it a “brazen attack on democracy itself,” and asked the state Supreme Court to dismiss it.

Evers, a Democrat, said the group’s lawsuit is a “mishmash of legal distortions.” He argues that failing to certify the election results would overturn other election results across the state, throwing the government into chaos.

Trump’s attorneys have targeted absentee ballots on which voters identified themselves as “indefinitely confined,” allowing them to cast an absentee ballot without showing a photo ID; ballots that have a certification envelope with two different ink colors, indicating a poll worker may have helped complete it; and absentee ballots that don’t have a separate written record for its request.

Election officials have counted those ballots during the recount, but marked them as exhibits at the request of the Trump campaign.

RELATED: PA Judge Confirms GOP Has a Case Against State's Allegedly ‘Unconstitutional’ Mail-In Voting Scheme

Trump legal challenges have failed in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Even though Trump continues his fight against the election results, he said he is assisting Biden with the transition.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Suspect at Large After Deadly California Black Friday Mall Shooting
Wisconsin County Announces Results of Recount After Uncovering Hundreds of Ballots
Dem Congressman Ousted After 1 Term as GOP Picks Up Another California House Seat
Lawmakers Get Into Fistfight, Throw Pig Guts on Parliament Floor
Sen. Susan Collins Defies Pollsters, Big-Budget Democrats To Cruise to Victory in Maine
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×