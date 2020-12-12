Login
Wisconsin Supreme Court Takes Up Trump Lawsuit Days Ahead of Electoral College Vote

President Donald Trump walks out after speaking at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Tasos Katopodis / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump walks out after speaking at the Operation Warp Speed Vaccine Summit on Dec. 8, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 11, 2020 at 9:38pm
The Wisconsin Supreme Court is set to meet in a rare weekend session on Saturday to consider President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the battleground state.

The high court agreed to take the case at Trump’s urgent request on Friday, soon after a state judge ruled against him and with Monday’s Electoral College vote bearing down.

The court is controlled 4-3 by conservatives, but it previously refused to hear the case before it went through lower courts, and a majority of justices have questioned whether the remedy Trump seeks is appropriate.

Trump sought to have more than 221,000 ballots disqualified in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the two most heavily Democratic counties in the state.

He wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in person; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots on which clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

The circuit judge on Friday ruled that none of Trump’s arguments had merit and that state law was followed during the election and subsequent recount.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6 percent that withstood a Trump-requested recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

Trump and his allies have suffered legal defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits alleging widespread fraud and election abuse.

On Friday evening, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states, including Wisconsin.

A Trump-appointed federal judge in Wisconsin said Thursday that the president’s lawsuit was “incredible,” “bizarre” and “very odd,” and that overturning the results would be “the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary.”

