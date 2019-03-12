With Ghosn gone, Nissan, Renault, Mitsubishi form new board

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — The chief executives of Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi are setting up a new board to oversee the French-Japanese auto alliance.

Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Renault Chief Executive Thierry Bollore, Nissan Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Chief Executive Osamu Masuko appeared together Tuesday at Nissan Motor Co.’s Yokohama headquarters to announce what they called “a new start” for the alliance.

The automakers did not announce any changes in their mutual stake holdings. The new board is to meet every month in Paris or Tokyo and oversee the entire partnership.

The former chairman of the alliance, Carlos Ghosn, was barred from attending Tuesday’s meeting. Ghosn was arrested in November and released from detention on bail last week. He has been charged with financial misconduct, but says he is innocent.

