With shutdown over, scientists rush to salvage wolf study

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Scientists are rushing to salvage a study of wolves and moose at Isle Royale National Park now that the government shutdown is over.

Biologists and support personnel typically spend seven weeks every winter on the Lake Superior island, observing how the predator and prey species interact.

But the park was off-limits during the partial shutdown , raising fears the study would be interrupted after 60 continuous years and lose valuable data.

Co-leader Rolf Peterson said Monday the team hopes to get to Isle Royale this week.

He said there should be enough time for the most important tasks, including darting 20 moose by helicopter so they can be fitted with tracking collars.

A private foundation has raised funds to keep the project going even if the federal government shuts down again.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

