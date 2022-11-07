Parler Share
News
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods chief financial officer, on Sunday.
This booking photo provided by the Washington County, Arkansas, Sheriff's Office shows John Tyson, Tyson Foods chief financial officer, on Sunday. (Washington County Sheriff's Office / AP)

Woman Finds Strange, Drunk Man in Her Bed - Shocking Identity Revealed to Be CFO of Major Company

 By The Associated Press  November 7, 2022 at 2:02pm
Parler Share

Tyson Foods’ Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson — a great-grandson of the company’s founder — has been charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after allegedly entering a stranger’s home and falling asleep on her bed.

According to an incident report provided by the Fayetteville, Arkansas, police department, officers received a call early Sunday morning from a woman who had returned home to find a man she didn’t know sleeping in her bed.

When officers arrived, they tried to wake Tyson but said his movements were “sluggish and uncoordinated,” and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath and body, according to the police report. His clothes were found on the floor by the bed.

Tyson was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing and released late Sunday on a $415 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1.

Tyson, 32, is the son of Tyson Foods Chairman John H. Tyson. After working as an investment banker at J.P. Morgan, Tyson joined Tyson Foods in 2019 and led its sustainability and enterprise strategy teams. On Sept. 27, the company based in Springdale, Arkansas, promoted him to executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

Tyson Foods spokesman Derek Burleson said Monday that the company is aware of the incident but considers it a personal matter and has no additional comment.

Tyson is the second high-profile food-industry executive arrested in Fayetteville in the last two months.

In September, Beyond Meat Chief Operations Officer Doug Ramsey was arrested and charged with felony battery and making a terroristic threat after biting a man’s nose during an argument in a parking garage at the University of Arkansas.

Ramsey had spent more than 30 years at Tyson Foods before joining Beyond Meat last year. Beyond Meat suspended Ramsey after the incident. He left the company in mid-October.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Woman Finds Strange, Drunk Man in Her Bed - Shocking Identity Revealed to Be CFO of Major Company
'We Have Interfered ... And Will Continue': Did 'Putin's Chef' Just Admit to US Election Interference?
The Wait for Newest iPhone Is Now Even Longer - Apple Blames Outbreak at China Factory
North Korea Warns World - Missile Tests Were Practice for Real Strikes on US, South Korean Targets
Tragedy Strikes NASCAR: Champion Loses Father Hours After Winning Title
See more...

Conversation