Women’s March returns to DC amid shutdown and controversy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite government shutdowns, inclement weather and ideological schisms, the third annual Women’s March is returning to Washington.

Organizers had originally planned to gather Saturday on the National Mall, but with a weekend snowfall expected and the National Park Service no longer plowing the snow, the march’s location and route was altered on Thursday.

The march has also been roiled by an intense ideological debate. In November, Teresa Shook, one of the movement’s founders, publicly accused the four main leaders of the national march organization of anti-Semitism based on their criticism of Israeli policy and ongoing association with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The march organizers have denied the charge, but an alternate women’s organization has sprung up in protest and will be holding a parallel rally in New York.

