SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Tiger Woods Blindsided by News of Kobe Bryant's Death as He Finishes Tournament

By AP Reports
Published January 26, 2020 at 6:14pm
Print

Tiger Woods has heard just about everything from playing before the biggest crowds in golf, and he tends to ignore it. Most puzzling was what he kept hearing along the back nine Sunday at Torrey Pines.

“Do it for Mamba.”

Only after Woods finished his final round of 2-under 70 to tie for ninth in the Farmers Insurance Open did he realize what it meant.

TRENDING: Biden Campaign Is Willing To Risk Staffers' Lives To Get Him Elected

His caddie, Joe LaCava, told him as they walked to the scoring room that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

Woods could be heard replying, “Excuse me?”

Such was the shock for Woods that he made a rare detour from his two media stops to sign autographs, presumably to collect his thoughts. Woods typically signs after he is done with his interviews.

“One of the most shocking, tragic days that I’ve ever been a part of,” he said.

Woods and Bryant arrived at roughly the same time in 1996. Woods won the first of his 82 titles on the PGA Tour on Oct. 6, 1996, at the Las Vegas Invitational. Bryant made his first appearance for the Lakers the following month.

Woods said they spent time together when he still had a home in Newport Beach, California, but they rarely connected after he moved to Florida.

“We really connected on more the mental side of it … how much it takes to be prepared,” Woods said. “For me, I don’t have to react like he does in my sport, we can take our time. But you’ve still got to pay attention to the details and that’s what he did better than probably any other player in NBA history. …

RELATED: Defeated Tiger? 'I Just Want To Go Home' After Latest Struggles

“That’s where he and I really connected because we’re very similar,” Woods said. “He came in the league and I turned pro right around the same time and we had our 20-year run together.

“It’s shocking.”

Most other players were not aware of the tragedy about two hours to the north during the round, including Rory McIlroy, a sports junkie who said he grew up idolizing Bryant. McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, said the 2000 NBA Finals is what led him to follow basketball.

“He was a pure master of what he did,” McIlroy said. “That’s just so sad.”

For Woods, it was personal.

He was a Lakers fan for as long as he can remember.

Woods once told of how his late father would tell him that Magic Johnson would add a new shot to his repertoire every year. And along came Bryant, roughly the same age, and someone with whom he spent time.

“It’s unbelievable, the reality that he’s no longer here,” Woods said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Multiple Rockets Hit US Embassy in Iraq
Other Helicopters Were Grounded Due to Fog at the Time of Kobe Bryant's Crash
Tiger Woods Blindsided by News of Kobe Bryant's Death as He Finishes Tournament
John Bolton's New Book Reportedly Accuses Trump of Tying Ukraine Aid to Biden Investigation
Dem Senators Stuck in DC for Impeachment Trial Put Their Hopes in Big-Name Surrogates in Iowa
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×