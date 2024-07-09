World 200-meter champion and Olympic favorite Shericka Jackson pulled up with an apparent injury late in a race Tuesday as part of the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix.

The Jamaican standout was in front and nearing the finish line when she suddenly shut it down. Jackson appeared to be in discomfort as she walked off the track in a race won by Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia. The Paris Games start later this month.

Jackson has the second-fastest time ever in the event. A message was left by The Associated Press with her agent.

The Jamaicans are already missing Elaine Thompson-Herah for the Paris Games. The two-time reigning Olympic champion at 100 and 200 meters recently said she has a small tear in her Achilles tendon.

Jackson is responsible for three of the four fastest times ever run in the women’s 200. Her top time of 21.41 seconds was set on her way to winning gold at worlds last summer in Budapest, Hungary. She’s edging closer and closer to breaking the record held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who went 21.34 at the Seoul Olympics in 1988.

Jackson, who turns 30 next week, is also expected to give American rival Sha’Carri Richardson a challenge in the 100.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.