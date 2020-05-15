SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

World's Top Golfer Slams Trump, Says He Won't Golf with Him Again

In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Dustin Johnson of the United States, left, and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talk on the 10th fairway during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.Kamran Jebreili / AP PhotoIn this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, Dustin Johnson of the United States, left, and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland talk on the 10th fairway during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Kamran Jebreili / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published May 15, 2020 at 9:26am
Print

Rory McIlroy says he wouldn’t play golf again with President Donald Trump and doubts he would even be invited after questioning his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McIlroy did an hour-plus interview for the McKellar Journal podcast in which he was asked whether he regretted the February 2017 round he played with Trump because of criticism on social media.

“I haven’t done it since … out of choice,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy, the No. 1 player in the world, said three years ago he played with Trump out of respect for the office.

He said on the podcast he enjoyed his day at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida.

TRENDING: Rural Mayor and Sheriff Tell Michigan Governor To Take a Hike, Shut Whitmer Down with Orders of Their Own

He said Trump was charismatic, personable and treated everyone well, from the the players in the group to the workers in the cart barn.

“So I will sit here and say that day I had with him I enjoyed,” McIlroy said.

“But that doesn’t mean I agree with everything — or, in fact, anything — that he says.”

McIlroy continued, unprompted, by saying Trump has tried to politicize the pandemic, using as an example Trump claiming the U.S. has administered the most tests for the new coronavirus than any other nation.

Do you think Trump cares whether McIlroy will golf with him?

“Like it’s a contest,” McIlroy said.

“There’s some stuff that just is terrible. It’s not the way a leader should act. There is a bit of diplomacy that you need to show, and I just don’t think he’s showing that, especially in these times.”

The hosts, Scottish golf journalists Lawrence Donegan and John Huggan, asked McIlroy if he would play with Trump again.

RELATED: Armed Robbery Arrest Warrants Issued for Two NFL Players

“I don’t know if he’d want to play with me again after what I just said,” McIlroy said.

“I know it’s very self-serving of me to say ‘No,’ and if I don’t, then it means I’m not putting myself in position to be under scrutiny and that I’m avoiding that.

“But no, I wouldn’t.”

McIlroy returns to television on Sunday by teaming with Dustin Johnson in a Skins match against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, an exhibition designed to raise upward of $4 million for COVID-19 relief funds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







World's Top Golfer Slams Trump, Says He Won't Golf with Him Again
McConnell Mocks Democrats for 'Totally Unserious' Relief Bill
Some Schools Are Pulling the Plug on Distance Learning as Students Suffer During Lockdown
Millions More File for Unemployment, But Big Positive Signs Seen in States That Have Opened
Medical Official: Coronavirus Drug Could Be Approved 'Before the Summer'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×