SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Wyoming district will open 1-student school next fall

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 3:21pm
Modified February 23, 2019 at 3:43pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming school district plans to re-open an isolated school to serve a single student entering kindergarten this fall.

The Laramie Boomerang reports Cozy Hollow School is about 60 miles north of Laramie. A modular classroom is already there but hasn’t been used for about a decade.

It will be the second one-student school in the Albany County School District. They’re only a few miles apart, but connecting roads are impassable much of the winter.

Wyoming law requires on-site education for isolated students when it’s impossible to transport them to other schools.

The district tried live-streaming classes for isolated students but it didn’t work well, especially for young children.

TRENDING: Top FBI Lawyer Strongly Believed Hillary Clinton Should Face Charges

District officials say it will cost about $150,000 combined to educate the two students next school year.

___

Information from: Laramie Boomerang, http://www.laramieboomerang.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Brow pledges to be most pro-union 2020 candidate if he runs
The Latest: Defense officials tour sections of border wall
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim gets loud ovation for Duke game
Johnson overcomes tree trouble for 4-shot lead in Mexico
No. 23 K-State dominates Oklahoma State 85-46
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×