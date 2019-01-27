SECTIONS
XXXTentacion’s son born 7 months after rapper’s murder

FILE- In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a t-shirt in remembrance before she enters a memorial for the rapper, XXXTentacion in Sunrise, Fla. Seven months after XXXTentacion was murdered, the rapper-singer’s son has been born. Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, on Saturday gave birth to baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. The birth was announced Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, by XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

By AP Reports
at 9:15am
NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months after XXXTentacion was murdered, the rapper’s son has been born.

Jenesis Sanchez, XXXTentacion’s girlfriend, gave birth Saturday to baby boy Gekyume Onfroy. The birth was announced Saturday evening by XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard.

Gekyume’s name is derived from a word the rapper created prior to his passing. His family defined it as meaning “a different state” or “next universe of thought.”

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was fatally shot in June in Florida in what authorities called a robbery attempt. XXXTentacion’s sophomore album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts last March. In December, a posthumous album also reached No. 1.

Four men have been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of XXXTentacion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

