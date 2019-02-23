Yellow vest protesters try to keep up momentum on week 15

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — French yellow vest protest organizers are trying to tamp down violence and anti-Semitism in the movement’s ranks as they launch a 15th straight weekend of demonstrations.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument for a march through well-off neighborhoods to protest government policies they see as favoring the rich. It was among multiple actions planned Saturday around Paris and in other cities.

Support for the movement has ebbed in recent weeks as it has splintered and outbreaks of violence continue. Online announcements for Saturday’s marches appealed for peaceful action, and one of the weekend protests aims to stand up against anti-Semitism.

Extremist views of some protesters have erupted in a torrent of anti-Semitic insults at a noted philosopher on the sidelines of last weekend’s Paris protest.

