Yellow vest protesters try to keep up momentum on week 15

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 3:50am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 5:53am
PARIS (AP) — French yellow vest protest organizers are trying to tamp down violence and anti-Semitism in the movement’s ranks as they launch a 15th straight weekend of demonstrations.

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Arc de Triomphe monument for a march through well-off neighborhoods to protest government policies they see as favoring the rich. It was among multiple actions planned Saturday around Paris and in other cities.

Support for the movement has ebbed in recent weeks as it has splintered and outbreaks of violence continue. Online announcements for Saturday’s marches appealed for peaceful action, and one of the weekend protests aims to stand up against anti-Semitism.

Extremist views of some protesters have erupted in a torrent of anti-Semitic insults at a noted philosopher on the sidelines of last weekend’s Paris protest.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

