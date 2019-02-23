SECTIONS
Young Pakistani man, woman slain in suspected honor killing

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a young man and a woman have been killed in the country’s commercial hub, Karachi, allegedly by relatives over a perceived affront to family honor.

Officer Idrees Bangash says Saturday that Naseeb Khan, 25, and Bibi Dakhtar 20, were found dead with slit throats in the city’s western suburbs three days ago.

Bangash said initial findings revealed that they both belonged to the conservative Pashtun tribe and resided in the same neighborhood. They went missing last year. He suspects they were killed on the orders of an elders’ council. He added that the woman family’s has absconded, and no arrests have yet been made.

More than 1,000 women are slain every year by relatives in so-called “honor killings” in the conservative, Muslim-majority country.

