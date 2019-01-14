Z-eye-on: Williamson starting for No. 1 Duke after eye poke

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Freshman sensation Zion Williamson is back in the starting lineup for top-ranked Duke, two days after he was poked in the eye during a game.

Williamson was the last Duke player out for pregame warmups before Monday night’s game against Syracuse. He loosened up with no apparent issues roughly an hour before tipoff and was announced as a starter about 30 minutes later.

Williamson missed the second half of the Blue Devils’ 80-78 victory at then-No. 13 Florida State on Saturday. After that game, coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson was suffering from double vision.

The star freshman was poked in the left eye by the Seminoles’ Trent Forrest with 1:26 left in the half and immediately fell to the court in obvious pain.

