Zimbabwe returning to normal after week of turmoil, violence

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s capital is returning to normal Monday, after a week of turmoil in which Zimbabweans protested dramatic fuel price hikes and government security forces launched a crackdown in which 12 people were killed, according to human rights groups.

Most shops and businesses have reopened, although many people are stocking up on food items in case the country faces further unrest.

Zimbabwe has seen days of turbulence since President Emmerson Mnangagwa made an announcement more than doubling fuel prices that made the struggling country’s gasoline the most expensive in the world.

Mnangagwa then went on a trip to Europe seeking loans and investment. He is expected to return to Zimbabwe late Monday, after announcing that he will skip attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

