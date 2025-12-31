Share
News
This photo provided by The New York Public Library shows the Schomburg Quran, one of three Qurans New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani intends to use during his swearing-in ceremonies.
This photo provided by The New York Public Library shows the Schomburg Quran, one of three Qurans New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani intends to use during his swearing-in ceremonies. (Jonathan Blanc - The New York Public Library / AP)

Zohran Mamdani to Be Sworn in as NYC Mayor on Three Qurans

 By The Associated Press  December 31, 2025 at 12:17pm
Share

Incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdani will take his oath of office on a centuries-old Quran, marking the first time a mayor of New York City has used Islam’s holy text to be sworn in and underscoring a series of historic firsts for the city.

When the 34-year-old Democrat becomes mayor shortly after midnight in a long-closed subway station beneath City Hall, he’ll be the first Muslim, first South Asian, and first African-born person to hold that position.

Most of Mamdani’s predecessors were sworn in on a Bible, although the oath to uphold the federal, state, and city constitutions does not require the use of any religious text.

And while he has focused heavily on the issue of affordability during his campaign, Mamdani was outspoken about his Muslim faith.

He frequently appeared at mosques across the five boroughs as he built a base of support that included many first-time South Asian and Muslim voters.

Mamdani will place his hand on two Qurans during the subway ceremony, and a third during a subsequent ceremony at City Hall on the first day of the year.

Two belonged to his grandfather and grandmother. The third is a pocket-sized manuscript dating to the late 18th or early 19th century that is part of the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture collection.

The manuscript was acquired by Arturo Schomburg, a black Puerto Rican historian whose collection documented the global contributions of people of African descent.

While it is unclear how Schomburg came into possession of the Quran, scholars believe it reflected his interest in the historical relationship between Islam and black cultures in the United States and across Africa.

Because the manuscript is undated and unsigned, scholars relied on its binding and script to estimate when it was produced, placing it sometime during the Ottoman period in a region that includes what is now Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan.

The decision to use a Quran has drawn fresh criticism from some conservatives. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama wrote on social media, “The enemy is inside the gates,” in response to a news article about Mamdani’s inauguration.

Such backlash is not new. In 2006, Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, faced condemnation from conservatives after he chose to use a Quran for his ceremonial oath.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Dozens Presumed Dead, 100 Injured in New Year's Celebration at Swiss Alps Bar
Dozens Killed and 100 Injured as Fire Erupts at Packed New Year's Eve Celebration in Switzerland
French Government Explains Decision to Grant Citizenship to George and Amal Clooney After Receiving Backlash
Zohran Mamdani to Be Sworn in as NYC Mayor on Three Qurans
New Unemployment Claims Unexpectedly Plunge as Layoffs Stay Low
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation