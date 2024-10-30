Apollo 11 Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Cites Trump's First Term as He Delivers Inspirational Endorsement

Apollo 11 astronaut Brig. Gen. (ret.) Buzz Aldrin announced his endorsement of Donald Trump to be the 47th president on Wednesday, citing the former president’s record in support of the space program and dealing with national security issues, as well as his proven character under pressure.

“America is a nation of bold ambition, hope, and energy. We are a nation of free thought, free association, and free movement. We are a nation that allows the best of humanity to emerge, and we strive for great things. Only in America, the nation that I love, believe in, and took an oath to defend, do you find our spirit, the vision to break boundaries, turn impossible feats into reality,” Aldrin said in a news release.

“A half-Century ago, I was part of an important effort to put a human being on the Moon. It was an honor to serve my country in that capacity. I am proud of what we accomplished then,” the 94-year-old lone survivor of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission added.

Aldrin went on to recount that over the years he has seen the U.S. commitment to space wax and wane, “But under the first Trump Administration, I was impressed to see how human space exploration was elevated, made a policy of high importance again.”

The West Point graduate also commended Trump for creating Space Force.

“[U]nder President Trump, the Nation’s defense was enhanced with the creation of the U.S. Space Force — increasingly important as space becomes a contested domain,” Aldrin said.

https://t.co/oZekfkFKVZ A half-Century ago, it was an honor to serve my country in the effort to put a human being on the Moon. I am proud of what we accomplished then and I have dedicated my life to the pursuit of an enduring human presence in space – it is a calling that runs… — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) October 30, 2024

“More broadly, we are facing serious and difficult realities on the global security landscape. Domestically, we face major economic challenges, stability in our communities, and rule of law concerns,” he stated.

“For these reasons and others, we need a proven, serious, tested leader for President,” Aldrin continued. “The Presidency requires an understanding of human nature, clarity in judgment, decisiveness, knowledge, understanding, and calm under pressures few have a natural ability to manage, or the life experience to successfully undertake.”

He noted that a president must make life-and-death decisions, requiring “sober analysis of frightening scenarios, and the instinct to lead with resolve.”

Aldrin recounted that he can relate to that type of pressure, having served in air-to-air combat during the Korean War and participated in the Apollo 11 mission.

“Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.” At this moment 50 years ago, the lunar module carrying #Apollo11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the surface of the moon. pic.twitter.com/fdgUpNpVUP — PBS News (@NewsHour) July 20, 2019

The astronaut exhorted people to push through the noise and vote for the person who has a proven record of doing the job.

“In this election, we have a choice. We all have one vote. For some, the choice may not be easy — but in times of uncertainty real leaders are most needed — to guide and inspire a people, to push through the noise, recognize what really matters, and accomplish missions critical to all citizens.”

Aldrin concluded, “Most citizens rightly consider it an honor to cast their vote for a leader they believe will best serve the Nation — our government by, for and of the people.

“For me, for the future of our Nation, to meet enormous challenges, and for the proven policy accomplishments above, I believe the nation is best served by voting for Donald J. Trump. I wholeheartedly endorse him for President of the United States. Godspeed President Trump, and God Bless the United States of America.”

