Apparent Attack in Texas Border Town Leaves 7 Dead, Others Seriously Wounded

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2023 at 11:38am
Seven people were killed Sunday in Brownsville, Texas, when a driver plowed into a group of pedestrians.

The incident took place at about 8:30 a.m. near the Ozanam Center, which is a shelter for illegal immigrants and homeless residents in this town located along America’s southern border with Mexico, according to KVEO-TV.

KVEO reported that it was told by a passerby there were several bodies in the road and multiple people were praying nearby.

Lt. Martin Sandoval said seven people died at the scene.

Up to six people are being hospitalized for treatment of various injuries, according to ABC.

Brownsville police believe the incident could have been intentional, according to KHOU-TV.

Is there a crisis on America’s borders?

Sandoval said the driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving.

Sandoval said more charges will likely be filed.

WARNING: The following Twitter link contains graphic violence that some viewers may find disturbing.

Graphic video of the incident was posted to Twitter.

From the video, it appeared that a car went out of control, striking a group of people who were waiting by the side of the road. Some accounts said the location was a bus stop.

According to ABC, the driver was hospitalized and under guard.

Police said the driver is being tested for the presence of alcohol or drugs.

“We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” Sandoval said, according to the Independent.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
