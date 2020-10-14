A Senate committee that has been investigating the irregular nature of Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine while his father was vice president of the United States is now investigating a reported email that indicates Hunter Biden introduced a Ukrainian business executive to his father while serving in the Obama administration.

Joe Biden, the Democratic nominee for president, has said that he “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” according to Fox News.

A report in the New York Post on Wednesday said an email found on a computer hard drive could contradict that claim.

Today’s cover: Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad https://t.co/4Uq2w6z4gH pic.twitter.com/K7cuxS89yq — New York Post (@nypost) October 14, 2020

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, said the committee is trying to validate the information published by the Post.

“We regularly speak with individuals who email the committee’s whistleblower account to determine whether we can validate their claims,” Johnson told Fox News.

“Although we consider those communications to be confidential, because the individual in this instance spoke with the media about his contact with the committee, we can confirm receipt of his email complaint, have been in contact with the whistleblower, and are in the process of validating the information he provided,” the senator said.

In its report, the Post said the computer was dropped off at a Delaware repair shop in April 2019 but never claimed. The shop owner informed federal authorities of the computer, which also has files on it that the Post said show Hunter Biden smoking crack and engaging in sex.

Federal officials took possession of the computer in December.

The Post later reported that the shop owner said he contacted the Senate committee last month after a blistering report was issued about Hunter Biden’s dealings in Ukraine.

The shop owner told the outlet that he spoke with three staff members of the committee on Oct. 5.

The Post said it obtained a copy of the computer hard drive from former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who had been given it by the shop owner. Giuliani is the attorney for President Donald Trump, whom Joe Biden is challenging in the 2020 race.

The Post’s report said the email was found on a computer in Delaware that had identifying marks from the Beau Biden Foundation, named after the late son of the former vice president.

The email in question is from Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma Holdings, and is dated April 17, 2015, the Post reported.

“Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent some time together. It’s realty an honor and pleasure,” the e-mail reads.

In a May 2014 email, Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

News of the blockbuster email touched off an explosion of commentary on Twitter.

Hunter Biden took a position on Burisma’s board in April 2014, months after his father was named the Obama administration’s point man for Ukraine.

He reportedly was paid at least $50,000 a month and possibly upward of $83,000 a month to sit on the board, stepping down from the post in 2019.

Hunter Biden’s Burisma connection has raised many questions, especially after his father intervened in 2016 to force the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

During a January 2018 Council on Foreign Relations event, Joe Biden boasted that he forced former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to fire the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, by threatening to withhold $1 billion in loan assistance to Ukraine.

Biden has said the administration wanted Shokin removed over corruption concerns.

The report issued by the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees in September said Hunter Biden “was paid as much as $50,000 per month to serve on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company with a corrupt owner, while his father was the public face of the Obama administration’s Ukraine policy.”

“Burisma was not the only example of Hunter Biden seeking to monetize his family name,” the report said.

“During the course of our investigation, Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson uncovered additional examples of Hunter Biden, other family members, and their business associates pursuing financial arrangements with foreign nationals in various parts of the world,” the report said.

UPDATE, Oct. 14, 2020: Andrew Bates, a spokesman for the Biden campaign, issued a statement in response to the Post’s report:

“Investigations by the press, during impeachment, and even by two Republican-led Senate committees whose work was decried as ‘not legitimate’ and political by a GOP colleague have all reached the same conclusion: that Joe Biden carried out official U.S. policy toward Ukraine and engaged in no wrongdoing. Trump Administration officials have attested to these facts under oath,” Bates claimed.

“The New York Post never asked the Biden campaign about the critical elements of this story,” the statement added. “They certainly never raised that Rudy Giuliani — whose discredited conspiracy theories and alliance with figures connected to Russian intelligence have been widely reported — claimed to have such materials.

“Moreover, we have reviewed Joe Biden’s official schedules from the time and no meeting, as alleged by the New York Post, ever took place.”

It should be noted, of course, that schedules are not always reliable records of meetings, as they document only what was planned, not what actually occurred.

