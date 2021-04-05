Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Apparent Chinese Propaganda Account Verified by Twitter Right After Creation, Fake Profile Was Used to Push Division in America

×
By Jack Davis
Published April 5, 2021 at 8:36am
Mewe Share P Share

It is axiomatic that Twitter without crazies would be very much like a hotdog with not a drop of mustard, ketchup or relish anywhere in sight.

But amid sporadic attempts by the social media platform to clean house — attempts that many conservatives believe have a very clear political tilt — there are always questions about how certain accounts survive.

Nick Arama at Red State is asking some intriguing questions about verified blue-checked Twitter accounts, focusing on the @DrJialun account that claims to belong to a “Dr. Jialun Chen.”

Arama honed in on the account after it lambasted Trump supporters for the Saturday attack on two Capitol police officers before accepting that Trump supporters were not involved and blaming them indirectly.

TRENDING: One Month After Biden Tried His Hand at European Politics, US Military European Command Warns of Potential Crisis as Troops Begin Massing

But that is not the whole story.

“The account, when I first noticed it, had 52 followers, which you never see Twitter verify — and it was just started in March,” Arama wrote.

He probed further and found a lot less reality that a blue checkmark might be thought to represent.

Is Twitter helping China push its propaganda?

“The person claimed to be a doctor in the San Francisco Bay Area, but listed affiliation with ‘Hospital Santa Cruz,’  which doesn’t exist in the area but does in Mexico and Brazil. The banner is one stolen from Ellis Medicine, which the person appears to have no relation to, and the picture appears to be stolen from a Korean doctor who joined Twitter in 201,” Arama wrote.

Journalist Yashar Ali also joined the hunt, tweeting his suspicions Friday.

Others shared their research as well.

RELATED: Former UN Ambassador: 'The Biden Administration Is Way Over Their Head' on Foreign Policy

The account also raised suspicions when it praised China excessively.

Arama noted that among the few followers of the account is Chen Weihua, the EU bureau chief for China Daily, which Arama identified as a “propaganda paper of the State.”

By Monday morning, Twitter had suspended “Dr. Jialun Chen.”

Questions about who is behind the account and why Twitter verified what appears to be a shill for the Chinese government remained unanswered.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US and Iran to Hold Nuclear Talks - with One Big Caveat
Apparent Chinese Propaganda Account Verified by Twitter Right After Creation, Fake Profile Was Used to Push Division in America
'Tweeting Is Easy, Governing Is Hard': AOC Ranks Near Bottom in Nonpartisan Study of Lawmakers' Effectiveness
Facebook Removes Capitol Attacker's Profile, Purges References to Nation of Islam, Farrakhan
Watch: Octopus Creeps Up on Beachgoer, Launches Lightning-Quick Strike
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×