In the sort of plot line you’d expect from a soap opera, a woman, her purported lover, and another man were arrested after allegedly plotting the murder of the woman’s former football player and estranged husband.

According to the Bahama Court News, local prosecutors named Lindsay Shiver, 36, her alleged lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29, were devising a plot to kill Robert Shiver.

Adding to the spectacular nature of the allegations, police actually stumbled onto this scheme completely by accident.

Bahamian authorities were investigating a separate crime involving a break-in, according to the Court News.

Police were originally investigating WhatsApp messages on the phone of one of the suspects of the break-in.

While rifling through those messages, they stumbled onto the plot to kill Robert Shiver, a former deep snapper for the Auburn Tigers who last played in 2008.

On Friday, the accused trio appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley, and are due back in court October 5.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, police first uncovered the plot on July 16.

An unnamed source “familiar with the investigation” told the Times-Enterprise that Robert and Lindsay Shiver had a home in the Bahamas.

That home is also where Lindsay Shiver and Terrance Bethel began their adulterous tryst.

Upon finding out about the affair, Robert Shiver reportedly filed for divorce.

According to an Instagram post from 2020, Robert and Lindsay met at a fitness class around 2007.

The caption of that three-year old post read: “‘The key to a perfect marriage, is having two imperfect people, who refuse to give up on each other.’

“So thankful for that fitness class 13 years ago that brought us together and all of the love, laughter, and life we have created ever since! I love you babe. Cheers to many more.”

According to WTVY, Lindsay Shiver is a former beauty pageant contestant.

The outlet also notes that Robert Shiver is the executive vice president of Senior Life Insurance Company, which is also currently reflected on the company’s website.

According to his company bio, Shiver played for the Atlanta Falcons, though it appears he never made a regular season roster.

