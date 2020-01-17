SECTIONS
Appeals Court Deals a Blow to Teens Trying To Sue Trump Administration Over Climate Change

Young activists take part in a rally to protest against climate change outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 29, 2019.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesYoung activists take part in a rally to protest against climate change outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 29, 2019. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By Chris White
Published January 17, 2020 at 11:41am
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Friday that children do not have standing to sue the Trump administration and the federal government for not adequately addressing climate change.

Climate policy comes under the purview of Congress and the president, not the court system, the federal appeals court in California ruled in a split decision.

Attorneys for the teenagers can ask the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the trial to continue in Oregon, where it was initially filed.

“The panel reluctantly concluded that the plaintiffs’ case must be made to the political branches or to the electorate at large,” the panel of judges noted.

The 21 young people involved in Juliana v. United States sought a court order requiring the government to implement an “enforceable national remedial plan” phasing out carbon emissions in an effort to stabilize the climate.

Their effort has survived several attempts by the government to torpedo the case after it was originally filed in 2015.

The U.S. Supreme Court in November 2018 decided not to block the lawsuit — the move came less than two weeks after Chief Justice John Roberts granted the government a stay in October 2018.

The court’s order said the government should seek relief before the 9th Circuit.

Plaintiffs in the case asked the court to issue an injunction to prevent the government from issuing oil extraction licenses before March, when the Trump administration plans to offer nearly 80 million acres of unleased areas off the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Washington Examiner.

President Donald Trump has made headway in recent months changing the demographic makeup of the 9th Circuit Court.

He nominated Patrick Bumatay and Lawrence VanDyke to the court in September.

They would raise the number of Trump’s 9th Circuit appointees to nine.

