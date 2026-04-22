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President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2026.
President Donald Trump speaks after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 18, 2026. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Appeals Court Hands Trump Admin a Major Victory Over Gavin Newsom in ICE Battle

 By Joe Saunders  April 22, 2026 at 3:52pm
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California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s attempt to put state controls over ICE went down in defeat on Wednesday at the hands of a three-judge appeals court panel.

In a unanimous opinion, the panel found California’s “No Vigilantes Act,” which required Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to wear visible identification on their clothing, was an unconstitutional attempt by the state to regulate federal officers.

And not even a judge appointed by Barack Obama could go along with that.

According to The Washington Times, the panel of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals was made up of one Obama-appointed judge and two appointed by President Donald Trump.

Despite the disparate political approaches of their patrons, however, all three found California lawmakers and their Democratic governor had overstepped when it comes to the law of the land.

In Article VI, Clause 3 of the Constitution, known as the Supremacy Clause, the Founders made it clear that federal laws supersede state laws. The Trump administration argued that California’s attempt to regulate federal officials in the performance of their duty violated that provision, as The Hill reported.

“And that is precisely what the No Vigilantes Act does,” U.S. Circuit Judge Mark Bennett, a Trump appointee, wrote for the court, according to The Hill.

“The Act does not regulate conduct that any ordinary citizen could perform. Rather, it applies exclusively to law enforcement agencies and their officers, including federal law enforcement agencies and federal law enforcement officers. The Act thus directly regulates conduct reserved to sovereigns.”

Bennett was joined by fellow Trump appointee Judge Daniel Collins as well as Obama appointee Judge Jacqueline Nguyen.

The “No Vigilantes Act” was passed and signed last year, along with a companion bill that banned ICE agents from wearing masks while performing their duties in California, according to The Washington Times.

Related:
Markwayne Mullin Nukes Chuck Schumer Over Degrading, Anti-ICE Comments: 'Lying Scumbag Politician'

ICE agents have been masked to hide their faces and keep their identities secret because leftists opposed to the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration have used military-style surveillance and official identifications to doxx and harass ICE officers and their families.

The mask law was thrown out by a lower court judge as singling out federal officers for unequal treatment. However, the judge let stand the identification law because that was required of state law enforcement as well, The Washington Times reported.

At the time, Newsom celebrated that as a “clear win.”

“A federal court upheld California’s law requiring federal agents to identify themselves — a clear win for the rule of law. No badge and no name mean no accountability,” Newsom said.

“California will keep standing up for civil rights and our democracy.”

For the appeals court, though, it wasn’t a question of whether the state can impose equal requirements on federal officers, but whether they can impose any requirements at all.

“We conclude that [section 10] of the No Vigilantes Act attempts to directly regulate the United States in its performance of governmental functions,” Bennett wrote, according to Fox News. “The Supremacy Clause forbids the State from enforcing such legislation.”

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Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




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