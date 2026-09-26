Applause Erupts as Crowd of Over 100,000 Sees Trump on the Jumbotron at Major SEC Showdown

President Donald Trump drew applause when he was introduced Saturday after making his way to Neyland Stadium for the day’s premier college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Both teams are undefeated. Texas came into the game ranked first while Tennessee was ranked 14th, according to Fox News.

The two schools have not met since 1969.

Presidential arrival. 🇺🇸 Air Force One with an EPIC flyover at Neyland Stadium. https://t.co/YVIGSWi24L — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 26, 2026

The show began long before kickoff with a flyover from Air Force One.

USA Today noted that Saturday marked the 13th college football game Trump has attended as president.

The SEC crowd gave Trump a huge reception when he was broadcast on the stadium’s Jumbotron.

Listen to 100,000+ Vols fans ERUPT when President Trump shows up on the jumbotron at Neyland 👀🇺🇸 🎥: @cameron_arcand https://t.co/MSFS7s9nfV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 26, 2026

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 45th and 47th President of the United States — Donald J. Trump,” the announcer said, according to the New York Post.

But one bit of Washington business followed Trump to Tennessee as CNN complained that it was left off of Air Force One, according to PBS.

Real America’s Voice was given the spot CNN would have had.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump just appeared on the JUMBOTRON at the Texas-Tennessee game with 100,000 THOUSAND fans in attendance There he is! 🔥 Trump is sitting with the next Governor of TENNESSEE, Marsha Blackburn And he even brought TN Rep. Tim Burchett along, easily one of the BEST members of Congress! https://t.co/kgm3ml6ljH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 26, 2026

“Trump is sitting with the next Governor of TENNESSEE, Marsha Blackburn,” Eric Daugherty posted on X.

“And he even brought TN Rep. Tim Burchett along, easily one of the BEST members of Congress!” Daugherty posted.

One well-known Republican might not have received the same greeting from the Tennessee crowd.

President Donald Trump has made it to Neyland Stadium. #Vols https://t.co/we4th16ARZ — Emilie Rae Cochrane (@EmCochranetv) September 26, 2026

As noted by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was on the field before the game began.

Not shy about his allegiance, Abbott wore a shirt in the colors of the Longhorns, along with a lone star belt buckle and a black cowboy hat.

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