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President Donald Trump, Sen. Bill Hagerty, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn appear on a video screen while attending the Texas-Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
President Donald Trump, Sen. Bill Hagerty, and Sen. Marsha Blackburn appear on a video screen while attending the Texas-Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

Applause Erupts as Crowd of Over 100,000 Sees Trump on the Jumbotron at Major SEC Showdown

 By Jack Davis  September 26, 2026 at 1:22pm
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President Donald Trump drew applause when he was introduced Saturday after making his way to Neyland Stadium for the day’s premier college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Both teams are undefeated. Texas came into the game ranked first while Tennessee was ranked 14th, according to Fox News.

The two schools have not met since 1969.

The show began long before kickoff with a flyover from Air Force One.

USA Today noted that Saturday marked the 13th college football game Trump has attended as president.

The SEC crowd gave Trump a huge reception when he was broadcast on the stadium’s Jumbotron.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the 45th and 47th President of the United States — Donald J. Trump,” the announcer said, according to the New York Post.

But one bit of Washington business followed Trump to Tennessee as CNN complained that it was left off of Air Force One, according to PBS.

Related:
Father and Pastor, 48, Returns to Playing College Football Decades After Injuries Ended Career

Real America’s Voice was given the spot CNN would have had.

“Trump is sitting with the next Governor of TENNESSEE, Marsha Blackburn,” Eric Daugherty posted on X.

“And he even brought TN Rep. Tim Burchett along, easily one of the BEST members of Congress!” Daugherty posted.

One well-known Republican might not have received the same greeting from the Tennessee crowd.

As noted by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was on the field before the game began.

Not shy about his allegiance, Abbott wore a shirt in the colors of the Longhorns, along with a lone star belt buckle and a black cowboy hat.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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