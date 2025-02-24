Apple Announces Unprecedented Job-Creating Investment Days After CEO Met with Trump

Apple announced Monday that it will be investing over $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years — its largest capital investment ever.

President Donald Trump responded to the announcement with a Truth Social post writing in all caps, “APPLE HAS JUST ANNOUNCED A RECORD 500 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THE REASON, FAITH IN WHAT WE ARE DOING, WITHOUT WHICH, THEY [WOULDN’T] BE INVESTING TEN CENTS. THANK YOU TIM COOK AND APPLE!!!” Cook is the CEO of Apple.

Trump had alluded to an Apple investment of “hundreds of billions of dollars” in the U.S. during a White House gathering on Friday.

“Yesterday I had Tim Cook in the office from Apple. He’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars,” Trump said.

“That’s what he told me. Now he has to do it, right?” the president added with a smile. “So it’s a good — but he’s investing hundreds of billions of dollars. And others, too. We’re going to have a lot of chip makers coming in, a lot of auto makers coming in. “

He attributed these decisions to his tariff policies. Trump joked tariff is his fourth favorite word after love, God, and family.

🚨President Trump announces that Tim Cook and Apple will invest hundreds of billion of dollars into manufacturing in America to take advantage of tax incentives and to avoid tariffs. Trump continues to be America’s best salesman. pic.twitter.com/Ad85XkWScD — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 21, 2025

In a statement, Cook said, “We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future.”

“From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund, to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation,” he further stated.

As a proud American company, we’re thrilled to continue to make significant investments in the US. Today, we’re announcing a $500 billion commitment to support American innovation, advanced manufacturing, and high tech job creation. https://t.co/xoNy7zGqZG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 24, 2025



Apple detailed in a news release that the investment will create 20,000 jobs over the next four years “of which the vast majority will be focused on R&D, silicon engineering, software development, and AI and machine learning.”

The company will build an advanced AI server manufacturing factory near Houston.

Additionally, Apple will create an academy in Michigan to train the next generation of U.S. manufacturers and grow its research and development investments in the U.S. to support cutting-edge fields like silicon engineering.”

The tech giant plans to nearly double its R&D fund, up 45 percent higher from what it committed at the beginning of former President Joe Biden’s term, according to Fox Business reporter Susan Li.

#Apple will spend over $500B in the US over the next 4 Years 📲 Largest ever capital spend in the US in company history · $500B into US Economy over 4 Years ~ +45% from 2021 Announcement during #Biden term

· 20,000 New Jobs

· New Houston AI Server Factory

· New… pic.twitter.com/zDbhn3NhKh — Susan Li (@SusanLiTV) February 24, 2025

Li also noted that an Apple representative told her that the company is now the largest customer of a microchip factory, which recently became operational in the Phoenix metro area being run by the Taiwan-based TSMC.

In addition to Apple, other major investment commitments that have come in with Trump taking office include $600 billion from Saudi Arabia, $500 billion from various investors for the Stargate AI project, $100 billion from Japan’s Softbank Group (with the goal of creating 100,000 new jobs), and $14.1 billion from Nippon Steel.

🚨 JUST IN: Huge list of massive investments under Trump. $500B from Apple, Stargate, $600B from Saudi Arabia, and more. That totals over $1.6T. pic.twitter.com/jY5yy7X37u — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 24, 2025

Beyond his tariff policy, Trump also announced last fall several other proposals to incentivize companies to manufacture in the U.S.

“To further support the revival of American manufacturing, my plan calls for expanded R&D tax credits, 100 percent bonus depreciation, expensing for new manufacturing investments, and a reduction in the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 15 percent, solely for companies that make their product in America,” he told the Economic Club of New York.

Congress will have to include Trump’s proposals in legislation in order for them to become law, but it seems safe to assume the GOP-led body will pass something along the lines the president supports.

It would appear Trump’s “Golden Age” is starting to unfold in the early days of his second term.

