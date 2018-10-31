SECTIONS
Business and Money Politics US News
Print

Apple Fights Request for ‘Ideological Diversity,’ Says Shareholders Won’t Understand the Term

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, unveils new products during an Apple launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on Tuesday.Stephanie Keith / Getty ImagesTim Cook, CEO of Apple, unveils new products during an Apple launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York on Tuesday. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 11:59am
Print

Technology giant Apple Inc. believes the concept of “ideological diversity” is too vague and complex to be addressed when filling seats on its board of directors.

In fact, the company has gone to the Securities and Exchange Commission with a request to ignore a proposal from the National Center for Public Policy Research that seeks to put before Apple shareholders a rule to require the company to let shareholders know the ideological diversity of its board members.

According to a release from the center, its Free Enterprise Project drafted the proposal to restore some balance in Silicon Valley.

“We believe that boards that incorporate diverse perspectives can think more critically and oversee corporate managers more effectively,” the proposal said. “By providing a meaningful disclosure about potential Board members, shareholders will be better able to judge how well-suited individual board nominees are for the Company and whether their listed skills, experience and attributes are appropriate in light of the Company’s overall business strategy.

“True diversity comes from diversity of thought. There is ample evidence that the company and Silicon Valley generally — operates in ideological hegemony that eschews conservative people, thoughts, and values. This ideological echo chamber can result in groupthink that is the antithesis of diversity. This can be a major risk factor for shareholders.”

TRENDING: Hillary Makes Racist Joke About Booker, Holder, ‘They All Look Alike’

The center said Apple’s fight against the proposal proves the need for it.

“Apple is spending shareholder money hoping to avoid increasing diversity amongst its leadership. I wonder how the company’s investors feel about that,” said Justin Danhof, general counsel for the center and FEP director.

“Apple, like many businesses in Silicon Valley, suffers from liberal groupthink,” he said. “That’s concerning for long-term shareholders. FEP’s resolution provides a simple tool for Apple to alleviate that problem. That Apple is fighting us proves just how much it desires to remain a liberal enclave.”

Apple, in its filing with the SEC, claimed the problem is that the proposal isn’t clear.

Do you think there is a lack of ideological diversity in Silicon Valley?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“The proposal is impermissibly vague and indefinite because it fails to define the phrase ‘ideological perspective,'” the company wrote, saying the proposal did not outline how Apple would ascertain an individual’s ideological perspective.

Apple said the proposal’s use of the word “conservative” does not help because the word could be applied in many ways and perspectives.

It further argued that it provides sufficient information to shareholders about prospective board members.

Apple’s bottom line was that the proposal should be removed from those presented to shareholders because it would only confuse them.

Danhof rejected the tech giant’s argument, saying, “Apple seems to have a very dismissive view of its own investors.”

RELATED: Apple CEO Takes Veiled Shot at Facebook, Google over Privacy Violations – ‘It’s a Bunch of Bunk’

“Most middle-school students understand the concept of ideological diversity,” Danhof said. “I think Apple’s shareholders do as well. Groupthink is a major problem in a business setting, and Silicon Valley’s left-leaning hegemony is a growing risk to long-term investors. The SEC should reject Apple’s spurious claims and allow our proposal to proceed to the company’s fully competent investors for a vote.”

The SEC has not yet ruled on the company’s request to allow it to block the proposal from being seen by shareholders.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Robert S. Mueller III, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, speaks at the International Conference on Cyber Security on Aug. 8, 2013, in New York City.Andrew Burton / Getty Images

Mueller Alleges Women Were Offered Money by Opponents To ‘Make False Claims’

Randy DeSoto

ScaliseJohn Lamparski / Getty Images

Scalise Reacts After CNN’s Don Lemon Says ‘I Don’t See Democrats Killing’ Over Politics

Steven Beyer

A Mexican Federal Police officer asks migrants to dismount from the crowded back of a truck in the Mexican state of Chiapas on Friday.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

General in Charge of Border Response Warns This Migrant Caravan Is ‘Different’

Jack Davis

Minnesota Republican Rep. Jason Lewis just picked up two big endorsements from labor unions that supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.Jason Lews / Facebook screen shot

Huge Hillary-Supporting Unions Flip, Fully Endorse Republican

Randy DeSoto

CNN interviews Ambassador Ron Dermer.Sarah Edwards / YouTube screen shot

Israeli Ambassador Sets the Record Straight When CNN Pulls Trump into Pittsburgh Shooting

Steven Beyer

Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki HaleyLev Radin / Shutterstock

Nikki Haley Highlights the Hypocrisy of Blaming Trump for Pittsburgh Shooting – ‘Have Some Respect’

Chris Agee

Candace Owens, left, and Kanye West during an appearance on 'TMZ.'TMZ screen shot

Candace Owens ‘Hurt’ over Kanye’s Remarks, Vows to Keep Fighting On

Savannah Pointer

U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke debates U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz at the KENS 5 studios on October 16, 2018, in San Antonio, Texas.Tom Reel-Pool / Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke Has Already Broken a Campaign Promise Before Election Day

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.