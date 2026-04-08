Apple News Continued Favoring Far-Left Outlets Last Month After Being Called Out for Bias

If you wanted a clean, data-driven snapshot of America’s media imbalance, you could do worse than looking at what’s sitting in millions of pockets right now.

A new study comparing the four biggest news aggregation apps — Apple News, Google News, Yahoo News, and MSN — has effectively confirmed longstanding conservative concerns that the news landscape was tilting heavily toward leftism and against conservatism.

According to the Media Research Center Free Speech America, a study of those “big four” found that all of them lean heavily toward promoting leftist headlines almost exclusively.

But one of them isn’t just tilted. It’s practically leaning over. And in a twist that should surprise absolutely no one who’s been paying attention, Apple’s platform once again comes out on top as the most aggressively slanted of the bunch.

MRC analyzed Apple News’s top 20 daily stories each morning in March and measured the bias of the stories it was sourcing by using AllSides.

Lo and behold, MRC reported: “Apple News selected articles from left-leaning media outlets for 434 out of 592 total AllSides-rated stories in the top 20 of its morning editions throughout March.”

Yahoo News meanwhile featured 400 left-leaning media stories, Google News ran 382 of them, and MSN had 226.

In total, Apple News featured five conservative-leaning articles in all of March — all from Fox News.

Of particular concern, those five articles were actually a dip from February, when Apple News posted a mere eight conservative-leaning news stories.

“Apple News just took the crown from Yahoo as the most radical news app, even after the FTC delivered an official warning to the company,” Dan Schneider, vice president of MRC Free Speech America, said.

“I think Tim Cook is sending a clear message to President Trump and to Chairman Ferguson: Apple is far more interested in pushing radicalism than in providing Americans with balanced news,” Schneider added, referring to the Apple CEO.

“Our nation cannot survive if most voters are being fed propaganda and leftist myths.”

Schneider is right, and anybody who’s not hopelessly ideological should take note of this and call it out — as Apple users have been doing for years now.

What makes this more than just another media gripe is the sheer scale and subtlety of it. News aggregation apps are ultimately gatekeepers, quietly deciding what millions of people see — and don’t see — every single day. When that gatekeeping consistently favors one ideological lane, it does nothing more than reinforce bias. Over time, that kind of “curation” conditions readers far more than it informs.

And that should concern more than just conservatives.

An information ecosystem that overwhelmingly filters out dissenting viewpoints doesn’t create smarter, more informed citizens. If you never meaningfully encounter the arguments, priorities, or concerns of the other side, you can’t actually understand them. You end up shadowboxing a strawman, one shaped more by friendly headlines than by reality.

That’s both intellectually lazy and strategically foolish. Even from a purely self-interested standpoint, insulating yourself in an echo chamber only makes your views weaker. Ideas sharpen through friction. Without it, they calcify.

If liberals truly believe in the strength of their positions — and yes, there’s ample reason to think they don’t — they should want exposure to competing perspectives, if only to test, refine, and defend their own beliefs against real arguments instead of algorithmically curated ones.

At the end of the day, this isn’t about demanding ideological “balance” for its own sake, or forcing anyone to consume viewpoints they dislike.

It’s about recognizing that a healthy republic depends on a shared baseline of reality — one that can’t exist if the most widely used news platforms are quietly stacking the deck.

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