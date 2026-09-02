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President Donald Trump greets Apple CEO Tim Cook during an October 2025 meeting in Tokyo, Japan.
President Donald Trump greets Apple CEO Tim Cook during an October 2025 meeting in Tokyo, Japan. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Apple Relents to Pressure from Trump, Makes 'Lake America' Change on Maps App

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 2, 2026 at 3:46pm
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Apple Maps is now labeling Lake Ontario as “Lake America” for users, matching a change Google made days earlier.

Axios reviewed a screenshot Tuesday afternoon showing the new name on Apple’s app.

Apple did not immediately comment.

The shift follows an executive order from President Donald Trump directing the federal government to use “Lake America.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said Trump “reached out to Apple directly” and expected the label to appear soon, the Associated Press reported before the Apple update was visible.

As of Monday afternoon, AP still saw only “Lake Ontario” on Apple Maps. By Tuesday, the Axios check showed the new wording.

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Google had already switched U.S. users to “Lake America” over the weekend.

Google said it follows the U.S. Geographic Names Information System when official American sources change a name.

Canadians with location settings in Canada still see “Lake Ontario” on Google.

Users outside both countries have seen both names on Google’s product.

Canadian officials said they will not call it “Lake America.”

This is the same pattern Apple used after earlier Trump orders on the Gulf of Mexico, now “Gulf of America” in U.S. products, and on Denali, restored as Mount McKinley.

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Seneca Nation leaders have called the rebranding a slight to the indigenous name that became “Ontario,” the AP reported.

A third digital map provider, MapQuest, responded to the executive order by posting a picture on social media platform X labeling the body of water, “Lake Are We Doing This Again?”

“We’re not changing the name of Lake Ontario,” it declared in the post. “Name it whatever you want at your leisure.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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