Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks as President Donald Trump looks on during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on Aug. 6, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Apple's Tim Cook Says Trump's Responsible for Massive $100 Billion Apple Investment in US, Hands Trump Gorgeous Gift Made in Kentucky

 By Randy DeSoto  August 7, 2025 at 4:00am
Apple CEO Tim Cook announced at the White House on Wednesday that his company will be investing an additional $100 billion in the U.S. economy, on top of the $500 billion it previously committed to invest over the next four years.

Cook said during an Oval Office event with President Donald Trump that Apple supports 450,000 American jobs, with suppliers and partners in all 50 states.

“I’m very proud to say that today, we’re committing an additional $100 billion to the United States, bringing our total U.S. investment to $600 billion over the next four years,” the CEO stated.

Cook noted that his company has recently entered into agreements with 10 U.S. companies to build Apple component parts.

“I’m proud to say that Apple is leading the creation of an end-to-end silicon supply chain right here in America, from design to equipment to wafer production to fabrication to packaging,” he said.

Cook recounted that during Trump’s first term, he worked to bring Taiwan-based microchip builder TSMC to Phoenix, Arizona, by committing to be their largest customer, and the company is producing millions of chips for Apple products now.

The CEO also pointed out that Apple is working with the glass manufacturer Corning in Kentucky “to build the world’s largest and most advanced smartphone glass production line.”

“Every single new iPhone and every single new Apple Watch sold anywhere in the world will contain cover glass made in Kentucky,” Cook said.

He also outlined some AI infrastructure investments the company is making in various states.

“We believe deeply in the promise of this great nation,” Cook concluded. “Thank you all, and thank you President Trump for putting American innovation and American jobs front and center.”

Cook presented Trump with a plaque made from the new smartphone glass produced in Kentucky.

“It was designed by a U.S. Marine Corps corporal, a former one, who works at Apple now,” the business leader said. “He designed it for you.”

The base for the plaque comes from Utah, and it is made of 24-carat gold, Cook pointed out.

Trump said that Apple’s announcement is evidence that the company is “coming home.”

Apple has made many of its products in China, but the new tariff regime that Trump has put in place is incentivizing companies to bring their manufacturing into the U.S.

