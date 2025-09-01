Share
News
Tulane University's private research school campus building is pictured in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Nov. 5, 2023.
Tulane University's private research school campus building is pictured in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Nov. 5, 2023. (Pgiam / Getty Images)

Applications to Southern Colleges Surge as Students Look to Escape 'Radical Politics' and 'Judgey' Campuses

 By Johnathan Jones  September 1, 2025 at 9:32am
Share

Applications to colleges in the South have surged in recent years, fueled by students seeking alternatives to elite schools dominated by radical politics and political correctness, according to a report from Fortune.

The outlet spoke to parents and students and compiled data showing that applications to Southern schools have jumped 50 percent since 2019, compared to less than 30 percent for schools in New England and the Mid-Atlantic, which are traditionally viewed as elite.

A Wall Street Journal report also found that the number of northerners enrolling in Southern public schools has risen 84 percent over the past two decades, including a 30 percent increase from 2018 to 2022.

Students and parents are gravitating toward schools with civility, culture, and affordability in mind.

Trevor Traina, a San Francisco tech entrepreneur, told Fortune his son Robby avoided Ivy League schools altogether.

Despite having a 4.0 GPA and being a student athlete, he chose Wake Forest University in North Carolina over Princeton.

Traina said many students now see elite schools as “unfun, judgey and biased against white boys.”

He added that many of his son’s peers opted for Duke, Vanderbilt, and Tulane instead of Ivy League schools.

Other students and their families shared similar stories.

Is there a culture shift happening in high school students?

Ainsley Matteson, a University of Tennessee senior, described the sense of unity she found in Knoxville.

“If you’re wearing orange on game day, there’s this sense of belonging,” she told the outlet.

A high schooler named Cameron McManus, who lives in suburban Washington, D.C., is currently looking at where to head next year.

He said he is drawn to UNC Chapel Hill, Clemson, or the University of South Carolina.

Vanderbilt University has also become a major draw.

Related:
Watch: Army Football Player Runs Toward Fire, Pulls Man from Burning Car Days After First Game

The school’s Chancellor Daniel Diermeier told Fortune that applications are surging from California and the Northeast.

Affordability is also a factor for many families when choosing a school.

Danielle Davis said she chose the University of Florida over the University of Virginia, which is in her home state.

More than one person told Fortune that traditionally elitist schools are being viewed by young Americans as places where they cannot be themselves, complete their studies, and balance a social life.

As one student put it, “I don’t want to go to college and focus only on studying. I want to have fun. That’s what Southern schools are all about.”

As for Traina, Fortune reported his son decided to “avoid a culture of radical politics and stifling political correctness” when he chose Wake Forest over his alma mater, Princeton.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Florida State Player 'Critical but Stable' After Being Shot Following Team's Victory Over Alabama
Trump Open to Reviving Asylums for the Criminally Insane: They 'Released Them All Into Society'
Applications to Southern Colleges Surge as Students Look to Escape 'Radical Politics' and 'Judgey' Campuses
Man Bound to Wheelchair by Debilitating Disease Found a Way to Propose on One Knee, and She Said Yes
Man Ready to Jump Off Bridge Halted by Cop's Kind Words; 20 Years Later, Their 'Miracle' Friendship Is Going Strong
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation