British media personality and former “Celebrity Apprentice” winner Piers Morgan argued forcefully that Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal could mark the end of his presidency.

“This debacle is most definitely President Biden’s fault, and he is now suffering the immediate consequences which could be politically catastrophic,” Morgan wrote in a Monday piece for the U.K. Daily Mail.

“Twenty years on from 9/11, Biden has made the US look weak, spineless, cowardly, and disloyal.”

With the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaching this Saturday, the Taliban now occupies pretty much the whole of Afghanistan, including the American embassy in Kabul.

Fox News has obtained an image showing the Taliban’s flag painted outside the former U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan.https://t.co/VBZWDtFzi8 pic.twitter.com/luqJZ3BLs1 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) September 6, 2021

“It’s hard to imagine a worse, more humiliating way to commemorate a day that is so painfully etched in every American’s heart. Or a more shameful one,” Morgan wrote.

“It could, and should, cost [Biden] his job.”

Morgan noted that former President Jimmy Carter “never recovered his presidency from the Iranian hostage debacle in 1979, and that wasn’t even his fault.”

In 1980, Republican Ronald Reagan defeated Carter in a landslide, partly based on the Democrat’s poor leadership during the hostage crisis.

The Iranians took 52 Americans captive and held them for 444 days.

Though it’s hard to get a solid number of U.S. citizens left in Afghanistan, last week Biden put the figure at between 100 and 200.

Of course, there are many more who are not Americans but who still need to get out of the country because of their ties to the U.S. war effort.

Morgan pointed to a New York Times story that reported, “Around 1,000 people, including dozens of American citizens and Afghans holding visas to the United States or other countries, remained stuck in Afghanistan for the fifth day on Sunday as they awaited clearance for the departure from the Taliban.”

“If and when the Taliban agrees to take off, we are tracking that the landing sites will be prepared to accept the expected flights,” the State Department said in an email to congressional officials that was then described to The Times.

Fox News reported that based on conversations schools officials in southern California and GOP Rep. Darrell Issa’s office have had with their contacts in Afghanistan, “officials and families estimate that more than 1,000 U.S. students and children of Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders are still stuck in the country.”

“There are easily a thousand more students — American born or children of SIVs — still trapped in Afghanistan,” Cajon Valley Union School District spokesperson Howard Shen said at a Thursday news conference with Issa.

Morgan highlighted that Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal decision-making was really par for the course.

The Brit alluded to an observation famously made by former Obama Defense Secretary Robert Gates, who said that Biden “has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

In a 2014 NPR interview, Gates listed as examples Biden’s vote against an aid package for South Vietnam, his belief that Iranians’ human rights would improve following the deposing of the Shah in the ’70s, as well as his opposition to Reagan’s defense buildup in the ’80s, the first Gulf War in the ’90s and the surge of U.S. troops into Afghanistan in 2009.

“So on a number of these major issues, I just frankly, over a long period of time, felt that he had been wrong.”

Morgan listed some of the same items Gates did but added Biden’s opposition to the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

What is different now is that Biden is no longer just a senator or vice president; he’s the commander in chief.

He has made so many decisions that have hurt the U.S. in just seven short months in office, and unsurprisingly his approval rating is now underwater.

It’s unclear whether Morgan was arguing for Biden’s removal or just predicting that he’ll be voted out of office.

Regardless, the first step in mitigating the damage he is causing is a GOP landslide in the 2022 midterms.

Then, if necessary, the Republicans will be in a position to remove the 46th president.

