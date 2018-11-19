SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Approval of Trump’s Economy Shatters Records with Highest Rating Ever

Donald Trump pumps a fist in a file photo from a 2016 campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania.Evan El-Amin / ShutterstockDonald Trump pumps a fist in a file photo from a 2016 campaign event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. On the stump, Trump pledged to turn the American economy around, and according to a recent poll, Americans approve of his handling of the economy by margins that eclipse recent predecessors. According to a Gallup poll released Monday, Trump has beaten his previous record of the percentage of Americans who approve of his handling of the economy. (Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock)

By Steven Beyer
at 12:13pm
Print

The percentage of Americans who approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling the economy has hit an all-time new high, according to a new Gallup poll released on Monday.

The poll shows that the majority of Americans, 53 percent, say they approve of the way the president is handling the economy.

This is 3 percentage points up from a poll taken in August and beaten Trump’s previous records. Gallup notes that this is “by two percentage points the highest he has received so far.”

Additionally, Trump’s economic approval is significantly higher than what most recent presidents have received.

Gallup says, “Trump’s last two ratings on handling the economy — 53% now and 50% in August — are well above the average of 45% on this economic approval measure across presidents extending from Ronald Reagan through Barack Obama.”

TRENDING: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

While the Trump scored high marks on the economy, his approval rating on immigration, foreign affairs, and health care all was considerably lower.

Trump only garnered a 40 percent approval on foreign affairs, while 56 percent disapprove.

The historical average of past presidents hovers around 50 percent for this issue.

Likewise, the president was only able to secure a 40 percent approval on immigration, an issue that has been a key talking point for him since his campaign.

Do you agree with the results of this poll?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Trump, however, has often touted his success when it comes to the American economy.

In September, he tweeted, “Financial and jobs numbers are fantastic. There are plenty of new, high paying jobs available in our great and very vibrant economy. If you are not happy where you are, start looking – but also remember, our economy is only getting better.”

Likewise, a day before the midterm elections he pointed voters to the economy saying, “Republicans have created the best economy in the HISTORY of our Country – and the hottest jobs market on planet earth. The Democrat Agenda is a Socialist Nightmare. The Republican Agenda is the AMERICAN DREAM!”

RELATED: Hollywood Actors Threaten Boycott of Georgia After Kemp Victory

The Gallup poll was conducted from a series of interviews from November 1-11 with 1,037 adults.

The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Jack Davis

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch partyJessica McGowan / Getty Images

Abrams Refuses To Concede, May Invoke Never-Before-Used Law

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

The Western Journal

President Donald Trump smiles Thursday as he meets with Marines while visiting Marine Barracks in Washington.Andrew Harrer / Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major EPA Shakeup

Will Racke

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Tijuana Mayor Blasts ‘Horde’ of Caravan Migrants, Demands Immediate Action

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

Jason Hopkins

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.