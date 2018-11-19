Approval of Trump’s Economy Shatters Records with Highest Rating Ever

The percentage of Americans who approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling the economy has hit an all-time new high, according to a new Gallup poll released on Monday.

The poll shows that the majority of Americans, 53 percent, say they approve of the way the president is handling the economy.

This is 3 percentage points up from a poll taken in August and beaten Trump’s previous records. Gallup notes that this is “by two percentage points the highest he has received so far.”

Additionally, Trump’s economic approval is significantly higher than what most recent presidents have received.

Gallup says, “Trump’s last two ratings on handling the economy — 53% now and 50% in August — are well above the average of 45% on this economic approval measure across presidents extending from Ronald Reagan through Barack Obama.”

TRENDING: Here’s What You Need To Know About Pelosi’s Potential Dem Challenger for Speaker’s Gavel

While the Trump scored high marks on the economy, his approval rating on immigration, foreign affairs, and health care all was considerably lower.

Trump only garnered a 40 percent approval on foreign affairs, while 56 percent disapprove.

The historical average of past presidents hovers around 50 percent for this issue.

Likewise, the president was only able to secure a 40 percent approval on immigration, an issue that has been a key talking point for him since his campaign.

Do you agree with the results of this poll? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump, however, has often touted his success when it comes to the American economy.

In September, he tweeted, “Financial and jobs numbers are fantastic. There are plenty of new, high paying jobs available in our great and very vibrant economy. If you are not happy where you are, start looking – but also remember, our economy is only getting better.”

Financial and jobs numbers are fantastic. There are plenty of new, high paying jobs available in our great and very vibrant economy. If you are not happy where you are, start looking – but also remember, our economy is only getting better. Vote in Midterms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2018

Likewise, a day before the midterm elections he pointed voters to the economy saying, “Republicans have created the best economy in the HISTORY of our Country – and the hottest jobs market on planet earth. The Democrat Agenda is a Socialist Nightmare. The Republican Agenda is the AMERICAN DREAM!”

RELATED: Hollywood Actors Threaten Boycott of Georgia After Kemp Victory

Republicans have created the best economy in the HISTORY of our Country – and the hottest jobs market on planet earth. The Democrat Agenda is a Socialist Nightmare. The Republican Agenda is the AMERICAN DREAM! https://t.co/0pWiwCHGbh pic.twitter.com/JfdM1p5xxY — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2018

The Gallup poll was conducted from a series of interviews from November 1-11 with 1,037 adults.

The margin of error is 4 percentage points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.