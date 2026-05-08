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Transportation and warehousing added 30,000 jobs in April, according to figures released Friday.
Transportation and warehousing added 30,000 jobs in April, according to figures released Friday. (SDI Productions - stock photo / Getty Images)

April Jobs Report Shatters Expectations

 By Jack Davis  May 8, 2026 at 11:01am
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The reality of the Trump economy smashed bleak projections to bits in April, according to new Department of Labor data.

April’s jobs report shows that employers added 115,000 jobs, according to CBS News.

Economists had gone all in on bleak and bleaker, with a forecast from FactSet predicting a gain of only 65,00 jobs.

Experts surveyed by The Wall Street Journal were even more pessimistic, predicting growth at only 55,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate was unchanged from March at 4.3 percent, CBS reported.

The health care sector added 37,000 jobs, while transportation and warehousing added 30,000 jobs. The federal government’s efforts to reduce its cost to taxpayers showed up in the jobs report as a loss of 9,000 positions.

March has shown employers adding 185,000 jobs.

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“The addition of 115,000 jobs in April continues to highlight the resilience of the U.S. labor market,” Jerry Tempelman, vice president of economic and fixed income research at Mutual of America Capital Management, said in an email.

“In spite of higher gas prices, we’ve seen minimal disruptions to the U.S. economy due to the conflict in the Middle East. In fact, the equity markets continue to trade at or near new highs,” he said.

The report is “evidence of the underlying resilience of this economy and of this labor market, despite all of the slings and arrows of outrageous concerns about the Middle East and unemployment and inflation and the Fed,” said Scott Clemons, chief investment strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman, according to CNBC.

Acting Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling noted in a statement that, “Despite doom-and-gloom rhetoric from pundits and economists, America’s economic comeback is clearly accelerating under President Trump, with job growth now shattering expectations two months in a row.”

Sonderling noted that since 2025, “total private sector job growth under this Administration now stands at more than 700,000 new jobs.”

“Thanks to President Trump’s Working Families Tax Cuts, job creators were clearly feeling empowered this tax season and are investing in American workers,” he said.

“Our skilled workforce is seeing the benefits, with continued job growth in construction and a strong 5.2 percent year-over-year increase in manufacturing weekly earnings,” Sonderling said.

“The president is bringing workers off the sidelines — growing the private sector while continuing to right-size the federal government, saving taxpayers billions of dollars per year,” he said.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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