President Donald Trump played golf Saturday for the first time since he declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency more than two months ago, leading to the shutdown of much of American society.

His return to the course was the latest sign that he wants the country back to pre-outbreak times.

Trump also planned Memorial Day visits to Arlington National Cemetery and the Fort McHenry national monument in Baltimore, followed by a trip to Florida’s coast on Wednesday to watch two U.S. astronauts blast into orbit.

The golf outing came a day after Trump said houses of worship are “essential” and he demanded that governors allow them to reopen during the holiday weekend.

It also followed guidance from Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, that it was OK for people to be outdoors this weekend as long as they took appropriate safety precautions.

TRENDING: COVID Survivor Was Banned from Flying Trump Flag To Thank POTUS, New Tribute Is Much Better

Trump pulled away from the White House on a sunny morning wearing a white polo shirt, white cap and dark slacks.

Photographs that appeared later on Twitter showed him swinging a golf club and driving alone in a cart on the course at his private Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.

CNN photojournalist @abdallahcnn got a shot of President Trump golfing today. He says the president is moving around the course in a golf cart alone but is golfing with three partners. None of the men are wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/WXYS6zDPNd — Jason Hoffman (@JasonHoffman93) May 23, 2020

President @realDonaldTrump waved at my camera on Saturday while golfing at his Virginia club.

His first visit to one of his golf properties since March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By CNN’s count, this is his 265th visit to one of his golf clubs since becoming President. #cnn pic.twitter.com/NBHofTOAnt — Khalil Abdallah (@abdallahcnn) May 23, 2020

The White House had no comment on the president’s activities at the club, but said he had discussed the pandemic’s effect on the global economy with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

The golf trip was the president’s first visit to one of his money-making properties since March 8, when he visited his private golf club in West Palm Beach during a weekend at his Florida home.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11, and Trump followed with the national emergency declaration two days later.

Trump is an avid golfer who has been overheard telling his White House guests how much he missed playing the game.

RELATED: Trump: 'I Have a Chance to Break the Deep State'

Do you think it's time for the country to get back to normal? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (406 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

On Friday, Birx said it’s OK for Americans to play golf, tennis or other sports this weekend “if you stay 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart.”

She also said the Washington metropolitan area had the highest positivity rate in the country. The capital city’s coronavirus death rate is higher than all but four states: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut.

The U.S. leads the world with a reported 1.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 96,000 deaths, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Trump has ordered U.S. flags on federal buildings and national monuments to half-staff through Sunday in memory of Americans lost to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.