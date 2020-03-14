SECTIONS
Arcade Jumps on Shortage Bandwagon, Stocks Claw Machines with Soap, Toilet Paper and Sanitizer

By Kim Davis
Published March 14, 2020 at 12:22am
An arcade owner from England is responding to the coronavirus scare with a dose of humor by offering customers the chance to play a game to win virus-fighting sanitation items that are currently in high demand and difficult to purchase.

Rob Braddick, 48, is the owner of Ho Barts Amusement Arcade in Devon, England.

The business owner recently removed the toys out of the arcade’s claw machine and replaced them with hand sanitizer, toilet paper and soap — items that have been in short supply in his local grocery stores.

“We also have a large machine that used to have a Spider-Man doll, but now there is a large Curex soap in there — that’s the Rolls-Royce of hand sanitizer,” Braddick told news agency South West News Service, per Fox News.

Braddick said his new-and-improved claw machine has been tested and is ready to rock and roll.

“We test it, it’s possible to win them but it is hard,” he said.

“We’ve had people coming in to have a go but I don’t think anyone has won yet,”

People are not exactly flocking to the arcade just yet, but Braddick is optimistic that business will pick up as news of the fun-filled claw game reaches locals.

“It’s been a bit quiet so far but I think people will start coming in to have a look,” he said.

Many stores have started placing limits on the number of sanitation items and toilet paper packages a customer can purchase in a single transaction, leaving some items still available to Devon shoppers.

“There are still some toilet rolls on the shelves around here so I guess people aren’t that desperate yet,” Braddick said.

He added that arcade employees are taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of disease.

“We’ve put in measures where people have to wash their hands every half hour,” he said.

“So far the effect of the outbreak is unclear… but its early days and things could get worse.”

Humor and laughter can be a healthy way to combat the stress that people may be feeling over the coronavirus situation, which Braddick’s claw machine is sure to offer even for those who do not actually play the game.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

