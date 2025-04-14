The cocksure, the feeble-minded, and those whose hearts burn with resentment all crave simple narratives.

That explains, for instance, why the Marxist “oppressor-oppressed” dichotomy appeals to angry leftists. It also explains why those same angry leftists adore certain other false narratives, such as the lie of “progress.”

According to CBS News, archaeologists have discovered an altar apparently used for human sacrifices, “especially of children,” amid Mayan ruins in the jungles of Guatemala, thereby poking yet another hole in both of those leftist-preferred narratives.

“The remains of three children not older than 4 years were found on three sides of the altar,” archaeologist Lorena Paiz told the Associated Press.

The altar itself has unique significance because it highlights the connection — or perhaps the collision — between two major pre-Columbian societies.

Archaeologists discovered the altar in Guatemala’s Tikal National Park, which houses the ruins of Tikal, a large Mayan city-state.

But the altar itself has roots in the culture of Teotihuacan, a city of approximately 100,000 inhabitants near present-day Mexico City that thrived between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750.

🇬🇹 VIDEO: An altar from Mexico’s ancient Teotihuacan culture, dating back to 400 and 450 AD, has been discovered in the Guatemalan Mayan city of Tikal. Located near the Mexico border the altar is further proof of ties between the two pre-Hispanic societies, archaeologists say. pic.twitter.com/pjiI177e5G — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 10, 2025

Do you want to see abortion abolished? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (566 Votes) No: 7% (45 Votes)

In short, researchers interpreted the discovery as evidence of Tikal as a likely cultural attraction to visitors from Teotihuacan far to the north.

That, of course, qualifies as a point of academic interest, and not an insignificant one in its proper context.

Here, however, one cannot help noting the irony as it pertains to those aforementioned leftist-preferred narratives.

To illustrate, consider the following passage from historian Alan Taylor’s 2001 book, “American Colonies“:

“In fact, the labor of Indian women, although certainly considerable, was less time-consuming and exhausting than the chores of colonial women, who tended larger and more complex houses. Indian women also took pleasure in their practice of working the fields cooperatively in festive groups.”

While the point about chores might or might not have merit, the concluding assertion simply boggles the mind. After all, how could Taylor possibly know how Indian women felt about their cooperative agricultural labor?

That line made it past editors and into the book because it reflects a preferred liberal narrative. After years of enduring dreadful anti-Indian stereotypes in print, television, and movies, well-meaning Americans in the latter half of the 20th century decided that they would now fit every new piece of historical evidence into a fresh narrative that depicted Indians as the happy and peaceful “oppressed,” with European colonizers now assuming the role of “oppressors.” In essence, peddlers of this new pro-Indian revisionism replaced one painfully simplistic narrative with another.

Alas, the same phenomenon occurred with the discovery of the altar in Guatemala.

María Belén Méndez, an archaeologist unaffiliated with the Tikal project, showcased that phenomenon with comments about child sacrifice.

“We see how the issue of sacrifice exists in both cultures. It was a practice; it’s not that they were violent, it was their way of connecting with the celestial bodies,” Méndez said of Tikal and Teotihuacan, according to CBS.

In other words, ancient Indians murdered children to appease their gods, but that did not make them violent. Only someone with a commitment to a pre-existing narrative could reach such a conclusion.

🚨🇺🇸EXTREME LEFTISTS DEFEND CHILD SACRIFICE AS “SPIRITUAL”—YES, REALLY 3 toddlers under the age of 4 were found buried at a Teotihuacan altar in Guatemala—sacrificed in blood-soaked rituals to ancient gods. And how does the radical academic left respond? By defending it.… https://t.co/MWtSokpsWy pic.twitter.com/woroLZmlqr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 14, 2025

Of course, the colonizers-as-oppressors narrative does have plenty of merit, even when applied to nominal Christians.

“‘Gun and gospel’ have been horribly combined in the past,” legendary Christian author C.S. Lewis once wrote. “The missionary’s holy desire to save souls has not always been kept quite distinct from the arrogant desire, the busybody’s itch, to (as he calls it) ‘civilize’ the (as he calls them) ‘natives.'”

Thus, simple narratives of any kind will not work for the European colonization of the Western Hemisphere.

Nor will the leftist narrative of “progress” withstand a moment’s scrutiny.

Above all, leftists want to believe in the basic goodness of human beings, particularly themselves. That basic conviction explains why, for instance, so many liberals dream of imposing their own authoritarian remedies on their neighbors. If liberals see themselves as good, then they cannot possibly act in anything other than your best interests. Thus, the idea of “progress” — of human beings steadily improving at the direction of enlightened institutions and experts — appeals to them on the deepest psychological level.

The existence of child sacrifice in the pre-Christian Americas, however, demolishes the ideology of “progress.”

“No, I imply that what pagans sacrifice they offer to demons and not to God. I do not want you to be participants with demons,” the Apostle Paul wrote. (1 Corinthians 10:20)

If the pre-Christian Indians of Central America sacrificed their children to demons, have not modern Americans done likewise?

If abortion does not constitute child sacrifice on the altar of career and convenience, then what would?

As usual, therefore, the leftist-preferred “oppressor-oppressed” and “progress” narratives cannot withstand serious examination.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.