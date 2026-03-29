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A man working for the Israeli Antiquities Authority walks through a newly uncovered dam in the city of David national Park in Jerusalem on Aug. 26, 2025.
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A man working for the Israeli Antiquities Authority walks through a newly uncovered dam in the city of David national Park in Jerusalem on Aug. 26, 2025. (John Wessels - AFP / Getty Images)

How This Archaeological Find Shows the Ancient Link Between Israel and Persia

 By Michael Austin  March 29, 2026 at 12:10pm
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Israel and Iran are in the news today as they, alongside the United States, trade blows in a war for the future of the Middle East.

But Israel and Iran — once known as Persia — were at odds millennia ago as well.

In 586 BC, the southern Kingdom of Judah was taken into captivity by Babylon, which was then overthrown by the Persian Empire.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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