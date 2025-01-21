Share
Barron Trump puts his hand to his ear after receiving an applause from the crowd, following his father President Donald Trump’s introduction of him during his remark at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C, on Monday. (Angela Weiss - AFP / Getty Images)

Arena Erupts as Barron Pulls Classic Hand-to-Ear Move to Excite the Crowd

 By Ben Zeisloft  January 21, 2025 at 6:48am
Barron Trump continued his rise in political popularity on Monday at a rally to honor his father’s inauguration, where the crowd simply could not get enough of him.

The youngest son of President Donald Trump appeared on inauguration day in a dark suit, a blue tie, and slicked hair, immediately drawing the attention of the nation as his massive frame towering over other elected officials and national figures.


Later in the day, an enthusiastic crowd at Capital One Arena cheered for Barron as his father commended him for aiding in his reelection effort.

When the returning commander-in-chief mentioned Barron, his son stood up with a faint smile on his face and waved to the arena of supporters.

His mother, first lady Melania Trump, was seen next to him, grinning from ear-to-ear underneath her hat.


As the cheers continued, Barron even briefly raised his hand to his ear, as if asking the crowd to continue chanting his name.

“He knew the youth vote,” his father told supporters.

Do you think Barron Trump has a future in politics?

“He was saying, ‘Dad, you gotta go out and do this one and that one.’ We did a lot of them,” Trump added.

“He understood them very well,” Trump continued. “They were all great. Right, Barron? He understood the market.”

But that moment was not even close to the only noteworthy appearance from Barron on Monday.

Barron was seated at the inauguration luncheon not with friends or other members of the Trump family, but at a powerful table with Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It’s possible that Barron, a business student at New York University, was picking the latter’s brain about success in the marketplace.

What’s more, all three men were locked into conversation with the 18-year-old, according to a social media post from Bo Erickson, a political correspondent for Reuters.


Barron also drew attention for a gesture he made during the inauguration ceremony.

He briefly walked over to respectfully shake the hands of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a move which the internet noticed and seemed to appreciate.

Though Barron was less visible during his father’s first administration, which occurred when he was still in grade school, the youngest Trump son could be gearing up to become more deeply involved in his father’s political dynasty.

Ben Zeisloft
Ben Zeisloft is the editor of The Republic Sentinel, a conservative news outlet owned and operated by Christians. He is a former staff reporter for The Daily Wire and has written for The Spectator, Campus Reform, and other conservative news outlets. Ben graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with concentrations in business economics and marketing.




