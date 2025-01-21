Arena Erupts as Barron Pulls Classic Hand-to-Ear Move to Excite the Crowd

Barron Trump continued his rise in political popularity on Monday at a rally to honor his father’s inauguration, where the crowd simply could not get enough of him.

The youngest son of President Donald Trump appeared on inauguration day in a dark suit, a blue tie, and slicked hair, immediately drawing the attention of the nation as his massive frame towering over other elected officials and national figures.

BARRON TRUMP DIRECTLY BEHIND THE PRESIDENTIAL SEAL 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EXgmKtvsjy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 20, 2025



Later in the day, an enthusiastic crowd at Capital One Arena cheered for Barron as his father commended him for aiding in his reelection effort.

When the returning commander-in-chief mentioned Barron, his son stood up with a faint smile on his face and waved to the arena of supporters.

His mother, first lady Melania Trump, was seen next to him, grinning from ear-to-ear underneath her hat.

🚨 THERE HE GOES! Barron Trump is loving the cheers, puts his hand up to his ear and eggs on the crowd to chant his name. What an amazing day for him. pic.twitter.com/A0bI0hg0jj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 20, 2025



As the cheers continued, Barron even briefly raised his hand to his ear, as if asking the crowd to continue chanting his name.

“He knew the youth vote,” his father told supporters.

“He was saying, ‘Dad, you gotta go out and do this one and that one.’ We did a lot of them,” Trump added.

“He understood them very well,” Trump continued. “They were all great. Right, Barron? He understood the market.”

But that moment was not even close to the only noteworthy appearance from Barron on Monday.

Barron was seated at the inauguration luncheon not with friends or other members of the Trump family, but at a powerful table with Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and even Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

It’s possible that Barron, a business student at New York University, was picking the latter’s brain about success in the marketplace.

What’s more, all three men were locked into conversation with the 18-year-old, according to a social media post from Bo Erickson, a political correspondent for Reuters.

One of the most interesting tables at the Inauguration luncheon is Barron Trump’s (red arrow). For the last 30 minutes, Jeff Bezos, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Secretary of State nominee Marco Rubio have been locked into conversation with Trump’s youngest. pic.twitter.com/zACsm56X7t — Bo Erickson Reuters (@BoKnowsNews) January 20, 2025



Barron also drew attention for a gesture he made during the inauguration ceremony.

He briefly walked over to respectfully shake the hands of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, a move which the internet noticed and seemed to appreciate.

Barron Trump just shook hands with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris This kid will be our President one day. Bet on it. pic.twitter.com/wzT10qf7F0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 20, 2025

Though Barron was less visible during his father’s first administration, which occurred when he was still in grade school, the youngest Trump son could be gearing up to become more deeply involved in his father’s political dynasty.

