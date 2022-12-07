Ariz. AG Sends Katie Hobbs Strong Message at Election Certification by Invoking JFK Quote

Democratic Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs certified her own electoral victory as governor on Monday despite alarming ballot issues that marred Election Day and cast doubt on the legitimacy of the results.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is challenging the botched election amid numerous documented voter complaints of malfunctioning voting machines and suspicious printer errors that rejected ballots on Nov. 8.

During her self-coronation Monday as the Grand Canyon State’s next governor, Hobbs claimed the election was free and fair and slammed what she called “false narratives” questioning her supposed victory.

At the bizarre private event, Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich made it known through his body language and veiled remarks that his reluctant presence did not mean he agreed that the election results should have been certified.

“I didn’t know we were giving speeches today, but the governor and I merely serve as witnesses to the certification,” he said, referring to GOP Gov. Doug Ducey. “We do not actually certify the election.”

Brnovich then invoked a quote from a former Democratic president about the perils of pursuing power at all costs.

“I am reminded of what John F. Kennedy often said: ‘Those who ride the tiger to seek power often end up inside,'” the attorney general said.







The quote as spoken by Kennedy in his 1961 inaugural address was, “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside.”

Lake expressed her approval of Brnovich’s sentiments through her campaign’s official Twitter account, which replied, “Well said, @GeneralBrnovich.”

On Tuesday, the Kari Lake War Room account tweeted, “When you don’t punish the corruption that happens in the dark of night. They start to feel a lot more comfortable doing it in broad daylight.”

Here’s an extended video of the cringe-worthy ceremony, where Hobbs — who was in charge of ensuring election integrity on Arizona’s slipshod Election Day — presided over the contested certification.







“As we’ve learned these past few years, protecting our democracy requires everyone’s participation to help discern truth from fiction and listen to experts seeking to uphold our laws and republic rather than promote conspiracies,” she said in a speech apparently designed to infuriate those outraged about Election Day issues.

“False claims that undermine our democracy remain prevalent,” Hobbs said.

“You can help combat these threats by getting involved,” she said. “Learn from your trusted election officials and share accurate information with your family and friends. Push back on and refuse to accept false narratives.

“Arizona had a successful election, but too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters. Democracy prevailed, but it’s not out of the woods. 2024 will bring a host of challenges from the election denial community that we must prepare for.

“But for now, Arizonans can stand proud knowing that this election was conducted with transparency, accuracy and fairness in accordance with Arizona’s election laws and procedures.”

Certification of the dubious results does not mean that voters are confident the election had “transparency, accuracy and fairness.”

Indeed, a whopping 69 percent of Democrats surveyed in a new Rasmussen poll believe Arizonans were denied the “sacred right to vote” because of the numerous Election Day polling site problems that occurred in Maricopa County, leading to hours-long lines.

REMINDER — the two images represent polling sites where tabulators malfunctioned on ED. Malfunctions occurred in 64 total highly-partisan locations, considered overwhelmingly “Heavy R or Heavy D” areas. *59/64 (93.7%) were “Heavy R” areas.* This is blatant criminal malfeasance pic.twitter.com/udj8Q4xuhc — Jonathan (@DecentFiJC) November 25, 2022

For her part, Lake continues to maintain there were too many irregularities on Election Day to remove doubts about the integrity of its supposed outcome.

Does the Fake News have a crystal ball??? Almost seems like it since they started this Narrative back in October. That’s when everyday, out-of-the-blue, the propagandists started asking me if I would “accept the results of the ‘election’.” #AmericanPravda pic.twitter.com/JzxsLuCAQI — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 7, 2022

No matter what your political persuasion, the cascade of suspicious disruptions that occurred in Arizona on Election Day should give you pause about whether the results were unmarred — whether intentionally or accidentally.

