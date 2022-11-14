Ariz. Voter Details Shock Scene at Poll - Election Worker Yelling 'Don't Believe This Woman!'

Election integrity and the ability to safely, accurately and efficiently tabulate votes are a bedrock of American democracy.

So why did so many American voters struggle to even cast their ballot?

The Western Journal set out to investigate what was going on in its own backyard. (The Western Journal is based in Arizona.)

We took a look at and analyzed multiple videos sent in by former publisher Floyd Brown.

Here’s just one example of how difficult it was to vote — in the voter’s own words.

You can watch the video above.

In it, an Arizona voter described an utterly bizarre scene when he arrived to cast his ballot.

“There was this woman, who was coming down the line who already voted, and she was explaining to us that they’re playing games inside,” the voter described. “Claiming the printers don’t work. Tabulators aren’t working, and they want you to put your vote in box 3.”

Now that scene alone would be disturbing enough, exacerbating concerns about election irregularities. But what the voter described next only made the entire situation even more unusual.

“She was being followed by a Board of Elections representative yelling also, ‘Don’t believe this woman! Don’t believe this woman! Pay no attention to her,'” the voter said.

Lo and behold, the voter experienced exactly what the woman whom he shouldn’t pay attention to described.

If there were just one example of a voter struggling to cast their ballot, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

