Ariz. Voter on Election Disaster: I Tried to Vote 20 Times, Took Me 3.5 Hours

Election integrity and the ability to safely, accurately and efficiently tabulate votes are a bedrock of American democracy.

So why did so many American voters struggle to even cast their ballot?

The Western Journal set out to investigate what was going on in its own backyard. (The Western Journal is based in Arizona.)

We took a look at and analyzed multiple videos sent in by former publisher Floyd Brown.

Here’s just one example of how difficult it was to vote — in the voter’s own words.

You can watch the video above.

In it, one Arizona voter described the completely unacceptable amount of time it took to get his votes in.

“I was there for a total of three and a half hours,” he said. “Longest I’ve ever been at a polling or voting location.”

The voter also described how it took approximately 20 attempts, across three different ballots, to even get his results accepted. This begs the question: How many chances would they have given him to attempt to cast his vote? Thirty? Fifty?

Do voting machines, drop boxes and ballot harvesting open America's elections to fraud? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 96% (25 Votes) No: 4% (1 Votes)

Think about that. Ballot submissions should not take 20 or more attempts. Furthermore, most people do not have two to three hours to just randomly spare on a Tuesday. To some, both of these inconveniences sound like methods to discourage voters and drive them away, and it is hard to deny that claim.

If there were just one example of a voter struggling to cast their ballot, The Western Journal might have dismissed it as pure happenstance.

But this is far from the only instance.

If you want to see any of the other damning examples of voter irregularities that The Western Journal has collected, consider joining The Western Journal today as a Premium Member! Doing so will allow you to view all of these videos in one, convenient place.

While you’re taking in all of these voter irregularities, consider teaming with The Western Journal today to shine light on the dark corruption that’s infecting our politics, our culture and our country. Together, we can expose the left and its unprincipled plans for our future.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.